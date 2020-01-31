Following the recent price action, FX Strategists at UOB now see USD/CNH attempting a move to the 7.04 region in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We expected USD to strengthen yesterday but held the view ‘7.0000 is unlikely to come into the picture’. However, USD popped to a high of 7.0038 before dropping back quickly. The rapid pull-back amid overbought conditions suggest 7.0038 could be an interim top. The current movement in USD is likely the early stages of a consolidation phase. In other words, we expect USD to trade sideways for today, likely between 6.9650 and 6.9950.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “The advance above 7.0000 yesterday (30 Jan) was short-lived as USD retreated quickly from 7.0038 to end the day at 6.9830 (+0.19%). Our latest narrative from Tuesday (28 Jan, spot at 6.9780) remains unchanged wherein USD “could extend its gains to 7.0400”. However, after yesterday’s price action, the odds for such a move have diminished somewhat but only a breach of 6.9350 (no change in ‘strong support’ level) would indicate the current USD strength has run its course.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
