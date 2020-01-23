FX Strategists at UOB Group suggested the idea that USD/CNH could have bottomed out in the 6.8450 region.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “While USD did not advance further to 6.9250 as expected yesterday (high: 6.9180), the upside bias remains intact. However, as the momentum has moderated, the path to 6.9250 is likely to be gradual rather than explosive. Support is at 6.9020 followed by 6.8840 and only a break of the latter would indicate that USD is transiting into a sideways pattern.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We highlighted yesterday (21 Jan, spot at 6.8700) that the decline in USD ‘is in oversold territory’ but held the view that it ‘could dip below 6.8400 but the July 2019 low near 6.8170 is likely out of reach’. The manner by which USD subsequently surged to a high of 6.9126 came as a surprise. While our ‘strong resistance’ at 6.9200 is still intact, the outsized gain is enough to indicate that USD has found a short-term bottom at 6.8460 on Monday (20 Jan). The current USD strength is viewed as the early stages of a correction phase. From here, the recovery could extend to 6.9650. At this stage, the prospect for a sustained rise above 6.9650 is not high. On the downside, support is at 6.8800 but only a move below 6.8650 would suggest the correction phase has ended.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured under 1.11 amid virus fears, ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, under pressure as fears of the coronavirus weigh on markets. The ECB is set to leave rates unchanged and provide views about the current economic environment.
GBP/USD consolidates gains above 1.31 after parliament seals Brexit
GBP/USD is trading above 1.31, consolidating its gains. The House of Lords gave its final seal to Brexit. Speculation ahead of the BOE's decision continues after upbeat data diminished chances for an imminent move.
Crude Oil Futures: Downside looks unabated
Traders added around 8.3K contracts to their open interest positions on Wednesday, reversing two consecutive pullbacks. Volume, instead, prolonged the choppiness and shrunk by around 115.3K contracts.
WTI off seven-week lows, re-takes $56 ahead of EIA data
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) is seen making minor recovery attempts in the European session and looks to regains the 56 level, having reached the lowest level in seven weeks at $55.59 in early hours.
USD/JPY drops to fresh eight-day lows near 109.50
USD/JPY extends losses and trades close to an eight-day low near 109.50 in a relatively risk-off environment, with the media headlines full of the coronavirus as it spreads internationally. Bears can look to the golden ratio around mid-108s.