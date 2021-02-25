USD/CNH: Momentum now looks deteriorated – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group see the constructive bias in USD/CNH unchanged while above 6.4200.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘the underlying tone still appears to be soft and we continue to see chance for USD to drift lower to 6.4400’. USD subsequently dipped to 6.4411 before rebounding to close at 6.4486 (-0.20%). Downward momentum has improved a tad and this could lead to USD edging lower to 6.4350. A sustained decline below this level is unlikely. On the upside, a break of 6.4700 (minor resistance is at 6.4600) would indicate the current downward pressure has eased.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We have held a positive view in USD for about a week now. In our latest narrative from Tuesday (23 Feb, spot at 6.4600), we noted ‘shorter-term momentum has waned but outlook for USD remains positive as long as 6.4200 is intact’. Since then, USD has not been able to make much headway on the upside and upward momentum has deteriorated further. In order to rejuvenate the flagging momentum, USD has to move and stay above 6.4700 within these 1 to 2 days or a break of 6.4200 (no change in ‘strong support’ level) would indicate that the current positive phase has come to an end.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
