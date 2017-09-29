USD/CNH: Likely to consolidate around current levels - Westpac

USD/CNH: Likely to consolidate around current levels - WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
USD/CNH is likely to consolidate around current levels during the long holidays in China, barring any huge price action in the USD, suggests Frances Cheung, Research Analyst at Westpac.
Key Quotes
“Impact from the removal of FX risk reserve on forward positions appears to have been already reflected in the upward move in USD/CNY and USD/CNH since 7 September, if the trend in improving net balances of forex settlement and sales (by banks and by banks on behalf of clients) continues. Watch out for the September data.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.