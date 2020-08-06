FX Strategists at UOB Group now expect USD/CNH to drop further on a breach of the 6.9300 level.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “While we held the view that USD ‘could dip below 6.9645’ yesterday, we did not anticipate the subsequent sharp sell-off that sent USD to a low of 6.9325. The sharp and rapid decline is severely oversold and further sustained weakness is unlikely for today. USD is more likely to consolidate and trade between 6.9350 and 6.9590.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Our latest narrative was from Monday (03 Aug, spot at 6.9850) where we highlighted that ‘the downside risk still appears to be higher’ and added, ‘USD has to crack and close below the July’s low of 6.9645 before a sustained weakness can be expected’. While we are aware that 6.9645 is a critical support, we did not quite anticipate the sharp sell-off upon the break of this level (USD cracked 6.9645 and plunged to a low of 6.9325 yesterday). The current movement is viewed as the start of a negative phase and a break of the next critical support at 6.9300 could lead to a quick move to 6.9050. Resistance is at 6.9550 but only a break of 6.9730 (‘strong resistance’ level) would indicate that our view is wrong.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Gold hits a fresh record high, near $2065 region
Gold edged higher during the early North American session and shot to fresh record highs, around the $2064-65 region in the last hour.
EUR/USD trades around 1.1850 amid encouraging US jobless claims
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, off the new two-year highs. US jobless claims beat estimates with 1.186 million in the week ending on July 31, Tensions toward Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls are rising and fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.
GBP/USD holds onto gains after upbeat BOE decision
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, consolidating its gains. The BOE left rates unchanged, upgraded its 2020 GDP forecast, and refrained from hinting of negative rates.
Bitcoin gets ready for the trip to the moon
Global markets are waiting for the new triggers, Gold is still on the rise. Cryptocurrencies resumed the upside after a short period of consolidation. ETH/BTC continues the retreat from the recent high.
WTI resumes correction from five-month tops, around $42
The corrective decline in WTI (futures on Nymex) from five-month highs of $43.52 has regained traction in the European session, now knocking-off the rates below the $42 level.