USD/CNH holds to recovery gains following China’s welcome inflation numbers

- USD/CNH benefits from the recently upbeat China inflation data, extends the previous day’s pullback.
- China’s November month CPI and PPI both registered upbeat outcome.
USD/CNH rises to 7.370 amid early Tuesday trading. That said, the quote recently benefited from China’s headlines inflation data.
China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose above 4.2% YoY forecast to 4.5% with a monthly data crossing 0.1% expected to 0.4%. Additionally, the Producer Price Index (PPI) also recovered more than -1.5% expected to -1.4%. With this, the pair extended Monday’s recovery despite no major positive trade headlines.
Read details: China CPI a touch hotter than expected 4.5% vs 4.2% exp YoY
On Monday, the quote took advantage of the broad US dollar (USD) pullback and the first uptick in import numbers while also ignoring the downbeat export data released over the weekend.
The United States (US) is scheduled to levy fresh tariffs on Chinese goods and markets across the globe are worried about the same. Neither the US not China registered any strong developments as far as the phase-one talks are concerned. The US President Donald Trump holds his pledge to go on with tariffs in absence of phase-one while the recent comments from the US Agricultural Secretary seem to placate the trade war fears.
Even so, the US 10-year treasury yields remain on the back foot around 1.82% while S&P 500 Futures takes rounds to 3,135 after Wall Street registered losses.
Investors will now keep eyes on trade/political headlines for fresh impulse amid a lack of major data at home.
Technical Analysis
The present recovery can take aim at 7.0535/50 area including 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and November 21 top whereas a three-week-old rising trend line near 7.0200 offers immediate key support.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.0381
|Today Daily Change
|0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|7.0343
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.0316
|Daily SMA50
|7.0562
|Daily SMA100
|7.0628
|Daily SMA200
|6.9408
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.0416
|Previous Daily Low
|7.0213
|Previous Weekly High
|7.0879
|Previous Weekly Low
|7.0215
|Previous Monthly High
|7.0536
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.9524
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.0339
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.0291
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.0232
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7.0121
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7.0028
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.0435
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.0528
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.0639
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls picking up strength on upbeat China inflation
AUD/USD is seen catching fresh bids and tests daily highs near 0.6830 region, in a delayed reaction to upbeat Australia’s NAB Business Survey and Chinese inflation figures. Optimism on the USMCA trade deal also collaborates to the Aussie's bounce.
USD/JPY: Bouncing up from 50-day MA amid mixed trade headlines
USD/JPY has bounced up slightly from the 50-day average support. Positive comments from US and Mexican officials on the USMCA deal likely weighed over Yen. The upside is being capped by lingering US-China trade issues.
A Look at the Charts Ahead of UK Election and US Tariff Decision
The strength of the US jobs report stopped the weaker dollar that was threatening to emerge. There are two risk events in the second half of next week, the UK election and Trump's decision on the December 15 tariffs.
Gold: Struggles to justify Monday’s inverted hammer, eyes on trade news, China inflation
Gold prices extend Monday’s recovery to $1,461 by the press time of early Asian session on Tuesday. Even so, the Bullion fails to justify the candlestick formation signaling reversal of the previous heavy fall.
GBP/USD: Eyes on 1.3110/07 support confluence amid bearish MACD
GBP/USD drops to 1.3140 amid the initial Asian trading session on Tuesday. The quote witnesses a pullback from an eight-month high. Also supporting the downside bias is the bearish signals from the 12-bar MACD indicator.