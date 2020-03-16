USD/CNH holds above 7.000, bulls reject the supply

- Chinese data has hit the market but focus is on central banks.
- Yuan faces tough economic times ahead due to broken supply and demand chains.
USD/CNH has been trading between a low of 6.9836 and a high of 7.0300 at the start of the week in what has been a turbulent session in Asia following the various central bank interventions and emergency rate cuts. At the time of writing, USD/CNH is trading at 7.0060.
Firstly, Chinese data arrived as follows:
Breaking: China’s Feb data dump: Awful Retail Sales and Industrial Production numbers – Aussie unfazed
- China’s February Retail Sales YoY, the number arrived at -20.5% vs. +0.8% exp and +8.0% last.
- Industrial Output YoY at -13.5% and +1.5% exp and +6.9% last.
- Fixed Asset Investment YoY stood at -24.5% vs. +2.8% expected and +5.4% last.
Central banks get aggressive in measures
Prior to the data, we had the news that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut by 0.74basis points, the Fed cut to zero and the Reserve Bank of Australia stands ready to purchase government bonds.
As for the yuan, the Fed's move dented the dollar but bulls stepped up. The problem for the yeuan, is that China faces tough economic times ahead due to broken supply chains on a global scale and a scale back in demand pertaining to toe COVIC-19 pandemic. Downgrade's to China’s 1Q20 GDP full year 2020 forecasts will be a focus and likely pressure USD/CNH higher, especially should the dollar catch a flight to safety bid on the back of demand for US Treasuries as the number of confirmed global virus cases increase.
USD/CNH levels
USD/CNH
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.0058
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0164
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|7.0222
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.9903
|Daily SMA50
|6.9646
|Daily SMA100
|6.9896
|Daily SMA200
|7.0046
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.0524
|Previous Daily Low
|6.9898
|Previous Weekly High
|7.0524
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.9048
|Previous Monthly High
|7.0572
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.9572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.0137
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.0285
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.9905
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.9588
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.9278
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.0532
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.0842
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.1159
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Recovery mode intact above 0.61 despite awful Chinese data dump
The terrible Chinese macro numbers served failed to deter the AUD bulls, as the AUD/USD pair extends its recovery mode from a new decade low sub-0.61. The spot now trades at 0.6136, down 0.80% on the day.
USD/JPY jumps back above 107.00 ahead of BOJ emergency meeting
USD/JPY stages a solid comeback from the surprise Fed rate cut low of 105.75 and rises back above 107.00 on the statement that the BOJ will hold an emergency monetary policy meeting at 0300 GMT later today.
Fed rate cut: Panic move exposes financial system's vulnerability, USD buying opportunity?
The Fed was unable to wait until its scheduled meeting -- again, and this time it went all the way to zero. Less than two weeks after its double-dose 50 basis-point rate cut, it did not wait until its scheduled rate decision on March 18 and has announced a quadruple rate cut -- 100 basis points.
Gold drops under $1,540 amid global central bankers’ play, BOJ in spotlight
Gold prices remain on the back foot as global central bankers fight hard against coronavirus. After Fed and RBNZ, BOJ announced a surprise emergency meeting at 03:00 GMT. EU Finance ministers, G7 are in the pipeline as well.
WTI: On the recovery mode above $31.00, coronavirus, central bankers in focus
While coronavirus woes and surprise actions from the Fed and RBNZ triggered the early-day declines of WTI, expectations of further liquidity infusion seem to favor the recent short-covering moves to 31.40, -5.60%, during Monday’s Asian session. After RBNZ and Fed-led action, BOJ announces an emergency meeting.