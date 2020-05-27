USD/CNH hits record highs, US determines Hong Kong no longer autonomous

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Chinese currency accelerated devaluation on US-Chine tensions.
  • US State Department determines Hong Kong is no longer autonomous.

The USD/CNH (Chinese offshore yuan) rose to an all-time high on Thursday at 7.1965 and then pulled back modestly. The move higher takes place amid increasing tensions between the US and China.  As of writing, trades at 7.1835; the last time it traded at current levels was back in August 2019 when it reached 7.1950.

The USD/CNY (Chinese Yuan Renminbi) is testing 2019 highs near around 7.1850. If it breaks above, it would be trading at the highest since 2008.

While the reopening of the Chinese economy should strengthen the yuan, the situation in Hong Kong likely changed things. Also, it should be taking into account that further depreciation of the yuan could also be seen as a political message from Beijing to Washington. The People's Bank of China controls the exchange rate.

US Secretary of State Pompeo announced that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China in a statement. On Thursday, a new national security law is expected to be approved in China. The US decision could have implication for the future and could eventually lead to sanctions against China and to the end of special trade rules with Hong Kong.

USD/CNH

Overview
Today last price 7.184
Today Daily Change 0.0382
Today Daily Change % 0.53
Today daily open 7.1458
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7.1178
Daily SMA50 7.1019
Daily SMA100 7.0345
Daily SMA200 7.0476
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7.1512
Previous Daily Low 7.1356
Previous Weekly High 7.1644
Previous Weekly Low 7.0986
Previous Monthly High 7.1424
Previous Monthly Low 7.037
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7.1416
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7.1453
Daily Pivot Point S1 7.1372
Daily Pivot Point S2 7.1286
Daily Pivot Point S3 7.1216
Daily Pivot Point R1 7.1528
Daily Pivot Point R2 7.1598
Daily Pivot Point R3 7.1684

 

 

