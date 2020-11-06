USD/CNH faces further downside pressure – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, USD/CNH risks a deeper pullback in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “While we expected USD to weaken yesterday, we held the view that ‘the next major support at 6.6030 is unlikely to come into the picture’. However, USD edged below 6.6030 as it dropped to a low of 6.6020. Downward momentum is beginning to wane and this coupled with oversold conditions suggest USD is unlikely to weaken much further. From here, a dip below 6.6020 is ruled out but any weakness is viewed as a lower trading range of 6.5950/6.6350. In other words, a sustained decline below 6.5950 is unlikely.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We highlighted yesterday (05 Nov, spot at 6.6450) that ‘further USD weakness is likely even though the major support at 6.6030 may not be easy to crack’. However, USD managed to breach 6.6030, albeit not by much (low of 6.6020). While USD is still on the defensive, the weakness appears to be running ahead of itself and the next support at 6.5800 may not come into the picture so soon. On the upside, a break of 6.6900 would indicate that the current downward pressure has eased.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits new highs as US elections are closely watched
EUR/USD has resumed its gains, nearing the October peak of 1.1880. The US elections are closely watched with the latest being Biden taking the lead in Georgia. The Nonfarm Payrolls are eyed.
GBP/USD trades around 1.3150 amid US elections, ahead of NFP
GBP/USD has stabilized around 1.3150 as the US election count continues and the US Nonfarm Payrolls are awaited. Brexit developments are also awaited.
XAU/USD bulls eye $1970 amid a potential bull flag
Gold consolidates Thursday’s massive rally to two-months highs. A potential bull flag formation spotted on the hourly chart. A test of $1970 is on the cards, with eyes on NFP, US election results.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Encouraging data but little action expected
US employment sector is foreseen growing yet at a slow pace. The US presidential election’s dispute will likely overshadow employment data. USD moving on the market’s sentiment, risk-on may not survive upcoming events.
WTI: Recovery falters at $38.50 amid virus, US election concerns
WTI (futures on NYMEX) has stalled the sharp rebound near the midpoint of the 38 level, as sellers continue to lurk amid a risk-off market profile.