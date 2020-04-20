USD/CNH faces consolidation between 7.0450 and 7.1250 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group believe USD/CNH has now moved into a consolidative phase.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Our expectation for USD the ‘pullback in USD to extend lower to 7.0550’ did not materialize as it traded in a relatively narrow range between 7.0696 and 7.0883. The price action offers no fresh clues and for today, USD is likely to consolidate and trade between 7.0680 and 7.0930.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “USD traded in a relatively quiet manner last Friday and for now, we continue to hold the same view from last Thursday (16 Apr, spot at 7.0770) wherein USD ‘has likely moved into a consolidation phase’ and ‘is likely to trade between 7.0450 and 7.1250 for a period’.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.0850 amid coronabonds clash
EUR/USD has kicked off the week with moderate losses as European leaders remain divided over coronabonds, mutualizing the debt. Coronavirus figures are on the decline worldwide and US politicians are nearing another aid package.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2450 amid UK coronavirus issues
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2450, down. Criticism about the UK's coronavirus handling, PM Johnson's cautious approach to lifting the lockdown, and Brexit talks are all weighing on the pound.
Forex Today: Oil crashes, dollar mixed, as countries seek exit from coronavirus confinements
Oil prices have crashed with WTI dipping below $15 at one point. The black gold continues suffering from lack of demand as economies remain in an induced coma amid the coronavirus crisis.
WTI bounces off multi-year low, still below $18.00
While the early-day risk-off and broad US dollar strength seem to have paved the way for the black gold’s drop, the recent rate cut from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is likely behind the energy benchmark’s pullback moves.
Gold: US dollar strength takes a toll on the recovery moves below $1,700
Gold prices fail to cheer risk-off amid broad US dollar strength. Risks remain heavy US death toll climbs, talks of economic re-start turn softer. US President Trump signaled another aid package but fails to extend Friday’s risk-on.