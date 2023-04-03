USD/CNH eyes 6.90 on downbeat Caixin Manufacturing PMI

- USD/CNH is having a smooth ride towards 6.90 on weaker-than-anticipated Caixin Manufacturing PMI data.
- The Chinese Yuan is expected to remain on the backfoot as oil prices have soared dramatically.
- Higher oil prices are expected to spur the prices of goods and services at factory gates ahead.
The USD/CNH pair has turned speedy towards the immediate resistance of 6.90 as the IHS Markit has reported a downbeat Caixin Manufacturing PMI data. The economic data has landed at 50.0, lower than the consensus of 51.7 and the former release of 51.5.
The Chinese Yuan is expected to remain on the backfoot as oil prices have raised dramatically after OPEC+ announced a further increase in production cuts to support oil prices. According to Reuters, the oil cartel will cut the overall oil production by around 1.16 million barrels/day (bpd), which will lead to the overall pledge of production cut to 3.66 million bpd.
It is worth noting that higher oil prices will significantly weigh on the oil price as China is the largest importer of oil in the world. Higher oil prices would result in more outflows from the Chinese current account for refilling oil.
S&P500 futures have generated some losses in the Asian session in hopes that higher oil prices would propel inflation risk again, portraying a decline in the risk appetite of the market participants.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has resumed its upside journey after a marginal correction to near 102.80. The USD Index is expected to reclaim its weekly high of 102.95. More gains for the USD Index are in pipeline as fears of renewed United States inflation have strengthened. Higher oil prices are expected to spur the prices of goods and services at factory gates to offset the impact of the former, which would propel inflationary pressures ahead.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to continue its policy tightening process further to tame the stubborn inflation. As per the CME Fedwatch tool, the odds for a 25bp rate hike to 5.00-5.25% for May monetary policy meeting have escalated to 57%.
USD/CNH
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.887
|Today Daily Change
|0.0166
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|6.8704
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.8972
|Daily SMA50
|6.8597
|Daily SMA100
|6.9142
|Daily SMA200
|6.9365
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.881
|Previous Daily Low
|6.8438
|Previous Weekly High
|6.9124
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.8438
|Previous Monthly High
|6.997
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.8104
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.8581
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.8668
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.8491
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.8279
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.8119
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.8863
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.9023
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.9235
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
