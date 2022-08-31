- USD/CNH prints the first daily negative in four but bears remain cautious.
- China’s official PMI came in firmer for August but fears surrounding covid conditions, Taiwan challenge CNH bulls.
- Firmer US data, hawkish Fedspeak underpin US dollar’s demand ahead of the key NFP data.
- US ADP Employment Change, risk catalysts may entertain traders.
USD/CNH remains pressured around the intraday low of 6.9135 after China flashed upbeat activity data for August during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the offshore Chinese yuan (CNH) pair snaps a three-day uptrend around the highest levels in two years.
That said, the headline NBS Manufacturing PMI improved to 49.4 in August versus 49.2 expected and 49.0 prior whereas the Non-Manufacturing PMI also grew to 52.6 during the stated month compared to 52.2 market forecasts and 53.8 previous readings.
Firmer data from China also joined cautious optimism in the markets to weigh on the USD/CNH prices. However, challenges emanating from China’s covid conditions and the Sino-American tussles over Taiwan and the hawkish Fed seem to keep the pair buyers hopeful.
Taiwan’s firing of the warning shots for 1st time at a Chinese drone, per Reuters, as well as the Wall Street Journal’s news stating that the US Army grounds entire fleet of Boeing-made Chinook helicopters highlight escalating woes. Also challenging the sentiment are the coronavirus fears as mainland China had confirmed 243,081 cases with symptoms as of August 30, per Reuters. The news also mentioned that China's capital Beijing and the financial hub of Shanghai reported one new local symptomatic case each while China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 37 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, up from 35 a day earlier.
On the other hand, firmer US data allowed the Fed policymakers to defend their aggressive bias toward the rate hike.
On Tuesday, US Consumer Confidence for August improved to 103.2 versus 95.3 in July, per the Conference Board’s (CB) latest survey details. Also, US Housing Price Index (HPI) rose by 0.1% MoM in June compared to May's increase of 1.3% and market expectation of 1.1%. Further, the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indices eased to 18.6% YoY during the stated month versus 19.5% forecast and 20.5% previous readings. It should be noted that the US JOLTS Job Openings grew to 11.239M in July versus 10.475M expected and 11.04M prior (revised from 10.698M).
Following the data, Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin said, "I don't expect inflation to come down predictably." On the same line was Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic who said, “Slowing inflation data 'may give us reason' to slow interest rate hikes.” Recently, New York Fed President John Williams said, per the WSJ, “We are not at restrictive policy yet.” The policymaker also added, “We need to get interest rates higher than longer run a neutral level.”
While the S&P 500 Futures and the US 10-year Treasury yields portray mildly positive sentiment and favor USD/CNH bears, the pair’s further weakness hinges on the US ADP Employment Change for August, the early signal for Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), expected 200K versus 128K prior.
Technical analysis
USD/CNH pullback remains elusive until breaking a three-week-old support line, near 6.8830 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.9158
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0082
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|6.924
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.8106
|Daily SMA50
|6.7628
|Daily SMA100
|6.7091
|Daily SMA200
|6.5355
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.9292
|Previous Daily Low
|6.904
|Previous Weekly High
|6.8982
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.8338
|Previous Monthly High
|6.792
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.6804
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.9196
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.9136
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.9089
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.8938
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.8836
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.9342
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.9444
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.9595
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below parity despite hot EU inflation data Premium
EUR/USD stays under pressure and trades below parity. Eurostat announced on Wednesday that the annual HICP climbed to 9.1% in August from 8.9% in July, compared to the market expectation of 9%, but the shared currency failed to benefit from the hot inflation report.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.1600 ahead of US ADP Premium
GBP/USD is extending the renewed downside towards 1.1600, as the US dollar rebound gathers strength amid broad risk-aversion. The deepening UK energy crisis and hawkish Fed rate hike bets weigh on the pair. US ADP awaited.
Gold falls to fresh monthly low below $1,720 Premium
After having spent the Asian session fluctuating in a relatively tight channel above $1,720, gold turned south during the European trading hours and fell to its lowest level in a month below $1,715.
Wall Street believes Bitcoin price hit its bottom after key move by US Federal Reserve
Bitcoin price hit a floor after Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. After the asset’s price declined nearly 6% over the past week, Wall Street analysts believe Bitcoin has hit its bottom.
ADP Jobs Preview: Three reasons to expect the data to drive the dollar higher Premium
"Some pain" is what Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has promised the American people, a price needed to pay for bringing down inflation – a high bar to stop raising rates and supporting the dollar.