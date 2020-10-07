USD/CNH does not rule out further downside – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group still believe USD/CNH could drop and test the 6.7000 area in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘the rapid decline appears to be overdone and further sustained weakness appears unlikely’ and held the view that USD ‘is likely to consolidate and trade between 6.7100 and 6.7400’. USD posted a range of 6.7169/6.7488 before closing on a firm note at 6.7488 (+0.44%). Upward momentum has improved a tad and from here, USD could edge higher to 6.7600. The strong resistance at 6.7700 is likely safe for now. Support is at 6.7370 followed by 6.7230.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Our latest narrative was from last Friday (02 Oct, spot at 6.7600) wherein USD ‘could weaken further but the major support at 6.7165 could be out of reach this time round’. In other words, we did not anticipate the sudden surge in downward momentum as USD plunged to a low of 6.7135 yesterday (05 Oct). From here, further weakness appears likely and the focus now is at the round-number support level of 6.7000. On the upside, the ‘strong resistance’ level has moved lower to 6.7700 from 6.8250.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
