USD/CNH displays volatile moves below 6.7600 on upbeat China’s official PMI

- USD/CNH is showing wild ticks on better-than-projected China’s official PMI data.
- Official Manufacturing PMI has soared to 50.1 while the Non-Manufacturing PMI has climbed to 54.4.
- The risk-perceived assets are failing to find a cushion amid Fed policy inspired-volatility.
The USD/CNH pair is displaying wild gyrations as China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported upbeat official PMI data. The Official Manufacturing PMI has landed at 50.1, higher than the consensus of 49.7 and the prior release of 49.0. Also, the Non-Manufacturing PMI has soared to 54.4 from the projections of 51.0 and the prior release of 41.6. The scale of economic activities in the Chinese economy improved significantly in January despite the households being busy celebrating the Lunar New Year festival.
However, the major catalyst that will trigger a power-pack action in the Chinese Yuan will be the Caixin Manufacturing PMI data, which will release on Wednesday. The economic data might advance to 49.5 from the prior release of 49.0.
Firms in the Chinese economy are operating at maximum capacity as the administration has removed restrictions over the movement of men, materials, and machines. A Reuters poll showed that China's economic growth is likely to rebound to 4.9% in 2023, before steadying in 2024, as policymakers pledge to step up support for the COVID-ravaged economy. Also, the poll showed that the People’s Bank of China will cut Loan Prime Rate (LPR) by 5 basis points (bps) in the first quarter of CY2023.
Meanwhile, the risk-off impulse is regaining traction as the S&P500 futures have surrendered more than half gains generated in early Asia. The risk-perceived assets are likely to remain on the tenterhooks as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is set to hike interest rates further to achieve the 2% inflation target. Fed chair Jerome Powell is expected to announce a 25 basis point (bps) interest rate hike as the consumer spending and Producer Price Index (PPI) have significantly dropped in the United States economy.
USD/CNH
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.7588
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|6.758
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.787
|Daily SMA50
|6.9276
|Daily SMA100
|7.0443
|Daily SMA200
|6.899
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.7638
|Previous Daily Low
|6.739
|Previous Weekly High
|6.7916
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.7218
|Previous Monthly High
|7.0914
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.905
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.7485
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.7544
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.7435
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.7288
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.7187
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.7683
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.7784
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.7931
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
