USD/CNH: Depressed above 7.0900 despite US allegations

- USD/CNH registers three-day losing streak, refreshes intra-day low in the last hour.
- US diplomats keep alleging China for the failure to update WHO about virus outbreak on time.
- Coronavirus updates from the dragon nation seem to keep the bears hopeful.
- US data, pandemic updates awaited for fresh impulse.
Having recently refreshed the intraday low to 7.0915, USD/CNH bounces off to 7.0930 as Chinese markets open for trading on Friday. The pair’s latest moves could be attributed to the initial reaction to the US allegations concerning the global coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak as well as the pandemic data from China.
The White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo repeated the tunes of US President Donald Trump while claiming that China failed to update the World Health Organization (WHO) on time about the virus outbreak.
US President Trump has repeatedly alleged China for the global spread of the COVID-19. However, China has so far not granted any accusations while marking the Trump administration’s failure to tame the pandemic in the US.
On the contrary, the recent coronavirus updates from China suggest sustained declines in new cases, coupled with zero deaths, due to the virus. Also weighing on the pair could be the previous day’s downbeat performance of the US data.
It should also be noted that expectations of global economic slowdown as well as disappointing growth figures from China, as well as US efforts to combat the coronavirus, seem to put a floor under the latest declines.
Given the lack of major data/events during Asia, traders will keep eyes on the pandemic updates while waiting for the busy US session. The reason could be traced from the House passage of the $484 billion aid package and the presence of key data on the economic calendar.
Technical analysis
Failures to cross a five-week-old falling trend line, currently around 7.1035, could keep directing the quote towards a 21-day SMA level of 7.0850.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.0922
|Today Daily Change
|-18 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|7.094
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.0846
|Daily SMA50
|7.0461
|Daily SMA100
|7.0062
|Daily SMA200
|7.033
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.1034
|Previous Daily Low
|7.0786
|Previous Weekly High
|7.0926
|Previous Weekly Low
|7.0424
|Previous Monthly High
|7.1654
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.9048
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.0881
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.094
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.0806
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7.0672
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7.0558
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.1054
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.1168
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.1302
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD finds buyers above 0.6350
Fresh bids emerged just above 0.6350, allowing a tepid bounce in AUD/USD as markets seem to cheer the PBOC targeted MLF rate cut. Broad dollar strength amid risk-off could keep the recovery in check.
USD/JPY: Stuck on familiar ground, bulls can't catch a break through 108
USD/JPY holding in familiar territory, the yen remains robust. The risk-off tone dominates with US stocks unable to break from the restraints of COVID-19 implications for the global economy and the Nikkei 225 sheds 0.75%, with 108 handle falling over the horizon.
US Durable Goods Orders March Preview: Ominous portents for consumption
Orders for long-lasting consumer and industrial goods are expected to confirm that a massive retreat in consumption is underway as the consumer and retail sectors reel from a historic collapse in employment.
Gold: Slips below weekly support trendline, but still above $1,700
Gold snaps two-day winning streak, registers mild losses following the support line break. 200-HMA on the sellers’ radars ahead of $1,700 round-figures. Immediate falling trend line from the weekly top guards the recovery moves.
WTI rises to $17.50 as Kuwait cuts output
WTI jumps 5% in Asia, having found bids below $16.00 during the overnight trade. Kuwait has voluntarily cut output in response to the current market conditions. The recently signed OPEC+ deal will take effect on May 1.