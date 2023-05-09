USD/CNH declines from 6.9300 amid slower growth in Chinese Trade Balance data

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • USD/CNH has dropped from 6.9300 amid the release of the better-than-projected Chinese Trade Balance data.
  • China’s Trade Balance report indicated that domestic demand is not showing signs of recovery.
  • Credit distribution figures by US banks have started declining due to weaker demand and tight credit conditions.

The USD/CNH has dropped from 6.9300 after the release of the better-than-anticipated China Trade Balance data. China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported a bigger-than-expected growth in the trade surplus as imports slump in the reported period.

Trade Balance (in $ terms) came in at +90.21B versus +71.6B as expected and +88.19B recorded previously. The exports jumped by another 8.5% in the reported period vs. the 8.0% expected but lower than the prior acceleration pace of 14.8%. However, the country’s imports fell by 7.9% while the street was anticipating a stagnant performance. In the prior period, imports dropped by 1.4%.

Scrutiny of China’s Trade Balance report indicates that domestic demand is not showing signs of recovery despite monetary and fiscal support from the administration. No doubt, export figures have beaten expectations but a slower growth against the prior pace is indicating a challenging outlook for the economy. This week, Financial Times reported that the European Union is planning sanctions on Chinese firms for supporting Russia's war on Ukraine. An occurrence of the same could weigh some burden on China’s exports ahead.

Upside pressure in the USD/CNH pair has also been fueled by a mild correction in the US Dollar Index (DXY). The USD Index is struggling in extending its recovery above 101.50 amid soaring uncertainty over US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which will release on Wednesday.

A steady US inflation report is expected to keep expectations of a pause by the Federal Reserve (Fed) intact as credit disbursement figures by US commercial banks have started declining due to weaker demand and tight credit conditions.

USD/CNH

Overview
Today last price 6.9252
Today Daily Change 0.0048
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 6.9204
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6.9092
Daily SMA50 6.9013
Daily SMA100 6.8739
Daily SMA200 6.9586
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 6.926
Previous Daily Low 6.916
Previous Weekly High 6.9646
Previous Weekly Low 6.8962
Previous Monthly High 6.9508
Previous Monthly Low 6.8302
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6.9199
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6.9222
Daily Pivot Point S1 6.9156
Daily Pivot Point S2 6.9108
Daily Pivot Point S3 6.9056
Daily Pivot Point R1 6.9256
Daily Pivot Point R2 6.9308
Daily Pivot Point R3 6.9356

 

 

