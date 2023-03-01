USD/CNH declines below 6.94 on upbeat Caixin Manufacturing PMI data

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Share:
  • USD/CNH has dropped firmly below 6.94 on higher-than-anticipated Caixin Manufacturing PMI data.
  • The IHS Markit has reported the Caixin Manufacturing PMI data at 51.6, higher than the expectations of 50.2.
  • Investors’ risk appetite has improved marginally after upbeat China data.

The USD/CNH pair has sensed sheer selling pressure after the release of the upbeat Caixin Manufacturing PMI data. The asset has slipped below 6.9400 and is expected to deliver more losses as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has also displayed correction after kissing a high of 104.60.

The IHS Markit has reported the Caixin Manufacturing PMI data at 51.6, higher than the expectations of 50.2 and the former release of 49.2. The upbeat PMI data has infused confidence among the market participants that the Chinese economy is effectively on the path of economic recovery after a long lockdown period.

Apart from that, China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Manufacturing PMI (Feb) has landed higher at 52.6 vs. the consensus of 50.5 and the prior release of 50.1. The Services Manufacturing PMI has exploded to 56.3 against 54.4 released in January while the street was anticipating a downbeat figure at 49.7.

Upbeat China’s economic activity data has improved the risk appetite of the market participants. S&P500 futures have trimmed half of the losses reported in the Asian session. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has corrected to near 104.55 and is likely to remain on tenterhooks ahead of the release of the United States ISM Manufacturing PMI data. As per the projections, the economic data is seen at 48.0 from the former release of 47.4. Apart from that, the New Orders Index that conveys forward demand is expected to rebound to 43.7 from the prior figure of 42.5.

USD/CNH

Overview
Today last price 6.9376
Today Daily Change -0.0124
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 6.95
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6.8504
Daily SMA50 6.8462
Daily SMA100 6.9938
Daily SMA200 6.9138
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 6.965
Previous Daily Low 6.945
Previous Weekly High 6.9816
Previous Weekly Low 6.8546
Previous Monthly High 6.9898
Previous Monthly Low 6.7056
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6.9527
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6.9574
Daily Pivot Point S1 6.9417
Daily Pivot Point S2 6.9334
Daily Pivot Point S3 6.9217
Daily Pivot Point R1 6.9616
Daily Pivot Point R2 6.9734
Daily Pivot Point R3 6.9816

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats modestly, clings to gains above 1.0650 after US data

EUR/USD retreats modestly, clings to gains above 1.0650 after US data

EUR/USD has retreated modestly from the weekly high it set near 1.0700 earlier in the session but managed to stay in positive territory above 1.0650. The US data showed that input inflation increased in the manufacturing sector in February, helping the USD erase some of its daily losses.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD reverses direction, drops toward 1.2000

GBP/USD reverses direction, drops toward 1.2000

GBP/USD has lost its traction in the second half of the day and declined toward 1.2000. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment after the ISM Manufacturing PMI data from the US seems to be helping the US Dollar stage a rebound, causing the pair to push lower.

GBP/USD News

Gold drops below $1,840 as US yields gain traction

Gold drops below $1,840 as US yields gain traction

Gold price reversed its direction and dropped below $1,840 in the American session. After the data from the US revealed that the Prices Paid component of the ISM Manufacturing PMI survey climbed above 50 in February, the 10-year US T-bond yield rose toward 4%, weighing on XAU/USD.

Gold News

Solana: With negativity priced in, SOL could jump 80% in just three months

Solana: With negativity priced in, SOL could jump 80% in just three months

Solana (SOL) price is set to rip roughly 80% higher in the coming months as a massive tailwind heads its way. A big dispersion is set to happen in cryptocurrencies as the US regulatory crackdown is just around the corner. 

Read more

AMC stock craters as bulls take profits following consensus beat

AMC stock craters as bulls take profits following consensus beat

AMC stock is down 8.1% at $6.56 in Wednesday's premarket trade after early excitement over the cinema chain's fourth quarter beat of Wall Street consensus projections faded.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures