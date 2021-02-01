USD/CNH: Decline stalls ahead of China PMI data

- USD/CNH trades near 6.45 versus 6.51 on Thursday.
- China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI for January is expected to print above 50.
USD/CNH is taking a bear breather with investors awaiting China data, which is expected to show continued expansion of the manufacturing activity.
At press time, the pair is trading largely unchanged on the day near 6.45, having declined by 0.36% and 0.35% on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
The offshore yuan (CNH) gained ground in the second half of the last week, as the People's Bank of China sucked out liquidity from the system to rein in leverage, pushing the overnight repo rate (borrowing cost in the money market) to the highest level since March 2015.
Focus on China data
China's Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which focuses on small and medium-sized export-oriented units, is forecast to decline slightly to 52.7 in January from December's 53.00. However, the metric is expected to stay above 50.00, indicating expansion.
The offshore yuan may resume the ascent, pushing USD/CNH lower for the third straight day if the PMI beats estimates. China's Manufacturing PMI published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) dipped to 51.3 in January, data showed on Sunday, but remained comfortably in expansion territory.
Technical levels
USD/CNH
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.4524
|Today Daily Change
|0.0055
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|6.4469
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.4696
|Daily SMA50
|6.5086
|Daily SMA100
|6.6044
|Daily SMA200
|6.8122
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.4812
|Previous Daily Low
|6.4396
|Previous Weekly High
|6.5152
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.4396
|Previous Monthly High
|6.5152
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.4118
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.4555
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.4654
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.4306
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.4143
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.389
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.4722
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.4975
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.5138
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
