USD/CNH continues to juggle around 6.9000 as focus shifts to PBoC policy

- USD/CNH is oscillating around 6.9000 as investors await PBoC policy for fresh impetus.
- A dovish stance is expected on the LPR by the PBoC as the economy is aiming for a recovery.
- The appeal for the USD Index has been trimmed as investors are dubious about the upcoming Fed's policy.
The USD/CNH has continued to auction sideways around 6.9000 in the Asian session. The major is not delivering any action as investors are awaiting the interest rate decision by the People’s Bank of China (PBoC), which is scheduled for Monday.
S&P500 futures are showing minimal losses in the Asian session after a stalwart recovery on Thursday, portraying an improvement in the risk appetite of the market participants. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has delivered a breakdown of the consolidation formed in a narrow range of 104.30-104.60. The appeal for the USD Index has trimmed as investors are dubious about the upcoming monetary policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed) after a decline in the United States inflation and broadening banking turmoil.
Sluggish demand for US government bonds after a confident recovery in the 500-US stocks basket futures has improved returns offered on the same. The 10-year US Treasury yields have surpassed the 3.59% figure.
Going forward, the release of the PBoC’s monetary policy decision will be in focus. Economist at UOB Group suggests that the PBoC could reduce the Loan Prime Rate (LPR) at its next meeting on March 20. They further added, “With the need for further support measures toward the real economy and for 5Y loan prime rate (LPR) to fall further to boost demand for homes, we see the possibility for the 1Y LPR to fall to 3.55% and 5Y LPR to 4.20% in Mar, following the National People’s Congress (NPC).”
Meanwhile, an upside revision in China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) forecasts would support the Chinese Yuan. Investment banking firm, Goldman Sachs, has revised its 2023 China GDP projections to 6.0% from the prior estimation of 5.5%.
USD/CNH
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.8988
|Today Daily Change
|0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|6.8944
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.9192
|Daily SMA50
|6.8367
|Daily SMA100
|6.9558
|Daily SMA200
|6.9276
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.914
|Previous Daily Low
|6.8844
|Previous Weekly High
|6.997
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.8966
|Previous Monthly High
|6.9898
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.7056
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.9027
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.8958
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.8812
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.868
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.8516
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.9108
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.9272
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.9404
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
