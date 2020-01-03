USD/CNH consolidates recent losses as optimism surrounding China begins to fade

- USD/CNH bounces off after a daily loss amid fresh doubts over China’s growth, the trade deal with the US.
- The US dollar (USD) extends broad recovery, recently gets support from the US-Middle East tension.
- US data, FOMC minutes and trade headlines are in the spotlight for now.
USD/CNH recovers to 6.9615 during the initial trading session on Friday. That said, the pair weakened on Thursday while taking advantage of the US-China phase-one optimism and expected positive results of the Chinese central bank actions. However, the upbeat catalysts concerning the dragon nation failed to last long, unlike the USD strength, which in turn triggers the pair’s recent pullback.
Expectations that China’s growth will have an uptick backed by the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) actions turned lower off-late after CNN said, “PBOC is just the latest central bank to join the rate-cutting frenzy. Like its peers in the US, Europe and Oceania, PBOC is sending a strong signal that it’s worried about the economy. In the meantime, China’s pace of expansion is expected to test new 30-year lows on a regular basis.”
On the trade front, The Hill came out with a story that highlights unanswered issues in the US-China phase-one deal to be a tough barrier for talks during the phase-two. Among them, Chinese purchases of US farm goods, intellectual property violations and forced technology transfer by China, as well as subsidization of Chinese industries took the front-seat.
Also supporting the pair’s recovery is the intact recovery of the US dollar. The greenback recently benefits from the US-Middle East tension. The latest headlines concerning the issue suggest that the US took responsibility for the missile attack at Baghdad airport in which some of the key personalities from Iran have been understood as dead.
Markets will now look forward to the US ISM Manufacturing PMI and the FOMC minutes for fresh impulse while any trade news will also offer intermediate move.
Technical Analysis
The one-month-old descending trend line, at 6.9720, restricts the pair’s immediate upside, which in turn signals gradual declines to 6.9500 mark.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.962
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|6.962
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.9957
|Daily SMA50
|7.0163
|Daily SMA100
|7.0637
|Daily SMA200
|6.9654
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.9721
|Previous Daily Low
|6.9562
|Previous Weekly High
|7.0132
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.9048
|Previous Monthly High
|7.0879
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.9048
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.9623
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.966
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.9548
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.9475
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.9389
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.9707
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.9793
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.9866
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY drops to 2-month lows on US-Iran tensions
USD/JPY is flashing red for the fifth straight day and is currently trading at 108.20, the lowest level since Nov. 1. The anti-risk Yen is drawing haven bids, courtesy of heightened US-Iran tensions. US airstrike is a major escalation, experts say.
AUD/USD: Multi-week-old resistance-turned-support in focus
AUD/USD trades weaker below 0.7000 during early Friday. The pair dropped heavily the previous day but an upward sloping trend line since early September limits the latest declines.
Dollar and Euro's Election Year Trading Behavior
On this first official trading day of 2020, we want to take a look at the most important/influential event of the year - the US Presidential election. It will be interesting to see if the House impeachment of Trump affects his reelection bid.
WTI jumps to highest since May on US-Iran tensions
WTI jumps to eight-month highs on US-Iran tensions. Experts think US airstrike on Iran militia has escalated things to a point of no return. Oil rally is weighing over risk assets and pushing yen higher.
GBP/USD: 21-day SMA holds the key to further declines
GBP/USD slips below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of September-December upside. A downside break of 21-day SMA will drag prices to the 12-week-old rising support line. Weekly highs cap immediate upside.