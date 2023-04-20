USD/CNH climbs above 6.9000 as PBoC keeps LPR unchanged

- USD/CNH has surpassed the crucial resistance of 6.9000 as PBoC has kept the interest rate policy stable.
- There was no urgency for the PBoC to ease policy further as the Chinese economy is well on track for economic recovery.
- The Fed is expected to raise rates by 25bps and may hold rates steady for 2023.
The USD/CNH pair has extended its recovery above the critical resistance of 6.9000 as the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) has kept its interest rate policy unchanged. China’s central bank has kept its one-year and five-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) stable at 3.65% and 4.30% respectively. The maintenance of a status quo by the PBoC was highly expected by the market participants.
Considering the fact that the Chinese economy is well on track for economic recovery after a prolonged lockdown period, there was no urgency of easing monetary policy further. This week, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) released for the first quarter remained critically upbeat. In the first quarter, China’s growth rate remained in line with estimates at 2.2%. On an annual basis, the growth rate jumped by 4.5% vs. consensus of 4.0% and the former release of 2.9%.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is inside the woods amid an absence of a potential trigger this week. The USD Index is oscillating in a narrow range of 101.90-102.00 despite rising bets for one more interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve (Fed).
A Reuters poll on Fed’s interest rate guidance conveys that Fed chair Jerome Powell will deliver a final 25-basis-point interest rate increase in May and then hold rates steady for the rest of 2023. The survey also supports a short and shallow recession this year. Earlier, Citigroup also pushed its expectations for the United States recession to the fourth quarter from prior anticipation of the third quarter, citing solid performance in the economy.
USD/CNH
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.9014
|Today Daily Change
|0.0064
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|6.895
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.8783
|Daily SMA50
|6.8893
|Daily SMA100
|6.8815
|Daily SMA200
|6.9479
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.9104
|Previous Daily Low
|6.873
|Previous Weekly High
|6.898
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.8302
|Previous Monthly High
|6.997
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.8104
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.8962
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.8873
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.8752
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.8554
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.8378
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.9126
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.9302
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.95
EUR/USD ends week flat, unable to break 1.1000
EUR/USD is about to end a five-week positive streak with a slight loss. The Euro failed to rise above 1.1000, but it held above 1.0900, despite some bouts of dollar strength, including on Friday after the upbeat US S&P Global PMI figures.
GBP/USD posts highest weekly close since June 2022, but…
GBP/USD rebounded late on Friday, rising to the 1.2430 area. It is marginally higher for the week, about to post the strongest weekly close since May 2022. However, the pair is moving sideways, far from the intraday peak it reached last week at 1.2546.
Gold steadies around $1,980; down $20 for the week
Gold price bottomed at $1,971 on Friday, after the release of better-than-forecast US S&P Global PMI; and then rebounded to $1,980. The yellow metal dropped $20 from the level it had a week ago, suffering the worst weekly fall since February.
Polkadot Price Analysis: Three signs that forecast a 15% decline
Polkadot (DOT) price is on the verge of sinking another 15% while it has already slid 15%. The decline comes after the peak on Wednesday was followed by a technical rejection and a string of breakdowns in support levels.
Global Growth Prospects Continue to Improve
Given the sheer size and influence of China's economy, upward revisions to China's growth outlook can have positive implications around the world and boost our global GDP forecast. With China's economic rebound still intact, another global GDP growth upward revision could be forthcoming.