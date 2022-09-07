- USD/CNH renews two-year low amid softer China trade numbers, risk-off mood.
- Increasing fears of PBOC intervention, rising yields and covid woes also underpin bullish bias.
- Fedspeak appears important catalyst amid increasing hawkish bets on September rate hike.
USD/CNH prints a five-day uptrend as it rises to the fresh high since August 2020 after Chinese trade numbers favored the pair bulls during early Wednesday. Also favoring the upside momentum are the risk-aversion and hawkish Fed bets that underpin the US dollar’s strength.
“China's exports growth weakened in August, as surging inflation crippled overseas demand and fresh COVID curbs and heatwaves disrupted production, reviving downside risks for the economy,” per Reuters. The news also mentioned that the exports rose 7.1% in August from a year earlier, slowing from an 18.0% gain in July, official customs data showed on Wednesday. The reading missed analysts' expectations for a 12.8% increase.
Despite the recent easing in the covid-led lockdowns, China continues to suffer in picking up the economic transition, which in turn pushed the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) to recently cut the Reserve Ratio Requirements (RRR). “Traders and analysts said the central bank's persistent firmer-than-expected midpoint fixings could be an attempt to prevent the local currency from quickly breaching the key threshold,” Reuters also said in this regard.
On the other hand, US ISM Services PMI rose to 56.9 versus 55.1 market forecast and 56.7 prior. However, the S&P Global Composite PMI and Services PMI eased to 44.6 and 43.7 respectively versus 45.0 and 44.1 initial forecasts in that order. Even so, the US Dollar Index (DXY) rose after the release and refreshed a 20-year high. It should be noted that the CME’s FedWatch Tool signals 72.0% chance of 50 basis points (bps) Fed rate hike in September versus 57% one-day ago.
While portraying the mood, the US 10-year Treasury yields rise to a fresh high since June 15 during the three-day uptrend to 3.35%. Also portraying the risk-aversion is the S&P 500 Futures that drops to the fresh low in seven weeks, down 0.55% intraday around 3,890 at the latest.
Moving on, the monthly prints of the US trade balance and Fed Beige Book updates could entertain USD/CNH traders. However, major attention will be given to the various Fed speakers scheduled for public appearances in the next two days, including Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.
Technical analysis
A sustained upside break of the monthly resistance line, now support around 6.9820, direct USD/CNH prices towards the 7.000 threshold, as well as the July 2020 peak surrounding 7.030.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.99
|Today Daily Change
|0.0190
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27%
|Today daily open
|6.971
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.8538
|Daily SMA50
|6.7861
|Daily SMA100
|6.7362
|Daily SMA200
|6.549
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.9826
|Previous Daily Low
|6.9332
|Previous Weekly High
|6.9326
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.8882
|Previous Monthly High
|6.9326
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.7164
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.9638
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.9521
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.9419
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.9129
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.8925
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.9913
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.0117
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.0407
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
