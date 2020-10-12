USD/CNH bounces off multi-month low on PBOC’s action

- USD/CNH recovers from the lowest since April 2019, regains 6.70 mark.
- PBOC eased rules for financial institutions concerning the FX, denies easing monetary policy like the west.
- US House Speaker Pelosi rejects President Trump’s stimulus proposal.
- Virus woes, US-China tussle may entertain traders amid a partial off in America.
USD/CNH eases from the intraday high of 6.7414 to 6.7170, still up 0.38% on a day, during the early Monday. The pair surged heavily at the day’s start, bouncing off April 17, 2019 low, to reflect the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) weekend moves. However, the risk sentiment and a lack of major data/events probe the bulls.
PBOC recalls September 2017…
With the Chinese currency trading near a multi-year high versus the US dollar, the export-oriented economy has an additional burden to bear, other than the coronavirus (COVID-19)-led economic weakness. This pushed PBOC to set financial institutions free from the need to set aside cash when purchasing FX for clients through forwards. Such moves were taken in September 2017 and offered more than a 2.0% drop in the Chinese yuan (CNY) during the following three weeks.
Even so, the PBOC Governor Yi Gang is of the view, per China Finance, that the central bank won't employ larges-scale monetary loosening like the West and instead focus on the consumer price stability and exchange rates to help the economy recover.
On the other hand, Friday’s risk-on sentiment, mainly backed by US President Donald Trump’s push for $1.8 trillion COVID-19 stimulus, faded on Monday. The reason could be traced from the increasing odds of no aid package ahead of the US Presidential Election, up for November 05.
It’s worth mentioning that the pandemic is forcing stricter lockdown conditions in European countries and some parts of the UK, which in turn offers additional challenges to the risk-tone.
Furthermore, PBOC Vice Governor Fan Yifei reiterated the Sino-American tension and its negative market implication. The same has been providing background music to safe-havens for the last many months.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures prints 0.10% gains while stocks in Asia-Pacific seems to be led by Beijing’s run-up. US treasuries aren’t up for trading today due to the Columbus Day holiday in America.
Moving on, mixed messages from the PBOC, easing on FX and not via monetary policy, seem to defy the Chinese currency’s anticipated weakness. The same is likely to be joined by the US dollar’s further declines unless any strong data/events pop-up.
Technical analysis
Unless bouncing back beyond the mid-September lows, near 6.7425, USD/CNH is less likely to recall the bulls.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.7162
|Today Daily Change
|0.0246
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37%
|Today daily open
|6.6916
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.7736
|Daily SMA50
|6.8488
|Daily SMA100
|6.9524
|Daily SMA200
|6.9916
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.7418
|Previous Daily Low
|6.6786
|Previous Weekly High
|6.7566
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.6786
|Previous Monthly High
|6.861
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.7422
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.7028
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.7177
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.6662
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.6408
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.603
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.7294
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.7672
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.7926
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
