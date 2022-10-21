USD/CNH advances towards 7.30 as the market mood sours, focus shifts to PMIs

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Join Telegram
  • USD/CNH is eyeing a test of a weekly high at 7.2790 amid a vulnerable market mood.
  • The DXY has refreshed the day’s high at 113.12 amid an improvement in safe-haven appeal.
  • An unchanged PBOC’s monetary policy has kept yuan bulls on the tenterhooks.

The USD/CNH pair has shifted its business above the crucial hurdle of 7.2600 after a perpendicular rally from Thursday’s low of 7.2209. The asset is marching vigorously towards the weekly high of 7.2790 as the risk-off impulse has rebounded firmly after a minor optimism. A pullback move in S&P500 futures has terminated and the index futures have started their downside journey.

The US dollar index (DXY) has refreshed its day’s high at 113.12 as negative market sentiment has resulted in a flight of safety at the safe-haven counter for the market participants. Now, the DXY is aiming to test the weekly high at 113.21. Returns on US government bonds are buzzing in the global markets after overstepping figures recorded at the time of the sub-prime crisis.  The 10-year US Treasury yields have printed a fresh 14-year high at 4.26%.

Meanwhile, investors are shifting their focus toward the S&P PMI data, which will release on Monday. Earlier, the Manufacturing PMI landed at 52.0 while the Services PMI was recorded at 49.3.

On the China front, an unchanged monetary policy by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has kept the Chinese yuan on the tenterhooks. The central bank maintained the status quo despite the headwinds of weaker economic prospects and sluggish price pressures. Also, the real estate demand is extremely vulnerable, which needed a booster dose.

Meanwhile, oil prices have turned sideways after a correction below $85.00 as soaring yields have bolstered signs of recession ahead. It is worth noting that China is a leading import of oil and subdued oil prices could retreat the major.

USD/CNH

Overview
Today last price 7.2682
Today Daily Change 0.0126
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 7.2556
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7.1587
Daily SMA50 7.0144
Daily SMA100 6.8701
Daily SMA200 6.6647
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7.2792
Previous Daily Low 7.221
Previous Weekly High 7.2384
Previous Weekly Low 7.1142
Previous Monthly High 7.2674
Previous Monthly Low 6.8882
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7.2433
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7.257
Daily Pivot Point S1 7.2247
Daily Pivot Point S2 7.1938
Daily Pivot Point S3 7.1665
Daily Pivot Point R1 7.2829
Daily Pivot Point R2 7.3102
Daily Pivot Point R3 7.3411

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD extends losses below 1.1200 on disappointing UK data, politics

GBP/USD extends losses below 1.1200 on disappointing UK data, politics

GBP/USD is extending its decline below 1.1200 after the UK Retail Sales disappointed with -1.4% MoM in September. A strong US dollar alongside the Treasury yields and a risk-off mood also weigh down on the pair. UK politics in focus. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: BOJ’s intervention is key, else stability above 150.00 seems certain

USD/JPY: BOJ’s intervention is key, else stability above 150.00 seems certain

The USD/JPY pair continued its 12-day winning streak on Friday by overstepping Thursday’s high at 150.29. The asset is not reacting to any rebound in the risk-on impulse but is capitalizing negative market sentiment period effectively. 

USD/JPY News

EUR/USD: 10/21-DMA challenge bears around mid-0.9700s

EUR/USD: 10/21-DMA challenge bears around mid-0.9700s

EUR/USD holds lower ground near the intraday bottom of 0.9763 as it pares the first weekly gains in three heading into Friday’s European session. The major currency pair sellers poke a convergence of the 10-DMA and 21-DMA.

EUR/USD News

Gold eyes a sustained break below $1,615 as yields keep rallying

Gold eyes a sustained break below $1,615 as yields keep rallying

Gold price is licking its wounds while trading close to three-week lows near $1,620 on the final trading day of the week, heading for the second consecutive weekly decline. Gold continues to feel the heat of the multi-year highs reached in the US Treasury yields.

Gold News

Ethereum price to trigger a minor rally before exploding to $1,400

Ethereum price to trigger a minor rally before exploding to $1,400

Ethereum price is bouncing off the immediate support level and shows signs of a quick rally. This outlook is a little risky for traders since a failure to maintain this bullish momentum could result in ETH sliding lower.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures