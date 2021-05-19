USD/CLP to target 700 as ongoing strength in copper balances political risks – Credit Suisse

Following the poor result for government parties in the weekend’s vote on the composition of the Constituent Assembly, economists at Credit Suisse continue to hold 700 as their USD/CLP target. They expect support from copper prices to persist – with the miner royalty tax bill adding to upside risks for the trade balance.
CLP stays resilient as BOP support overwhelms political risks
“The large defeat suffered by government coalition parties, but also by traditional centre-left parties, at the hands of independent and more progressive candidates in the Constituent Assembly vote was mirrored by an equally poor performance by mainstream parties in local elections. Crucially, government coalition failed to secure the 37 seats it needed to wield veto power in the Constituent Assembly, to override progressive measures supported by a potential 2/3 majority.”
“We had been targeting 700 in USD/CLP, below which we thought that either an improvement in the political risk picture or expectations of a hawkish shift in monetary policy expectations was needed in order for us to consider extending our target lower. The events of the past week have certainly not moved in that direction, with the vote leading to a deterioration in political risk, and with the central bank failing to acknowledge inflation risks in a forceful way. This suggests that for now 700 still stands as a valid near-term target.”
“We continue to keep a close eye on the bill for increased miner royalties, which passed a key vote in the Lower House on 6 May. While progress towards finalizing the bill is likely to be viewed with ongoing apprehension by investors, we suspect that the FX implications will be more mixed, especially in the event that these concerns were to translate into reduced copper mining capacity expansion, and therefore feed into further appreciation potential for copper spot prices. The obvious flipside to this argument is that a sudden retracement in copper prices could prove quite detrimental to CLP: we do not dismiss this argument, but note for the time being it does not appear particularly urgent, with demand still rising and supply under pressure.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD renews three-month tops near 1.2250 ahead of a busy docket
EUR/USD is flirting with three-month highs near 1.2250 amid a tepid risk sentiment. The pair is in a continuous bull run from the lows of 1.1985. US Treasury yields retreat, keeping US dollar demand under check. Focus shifts to Eurozone CPI, FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD battles 1.4200 amid upbeat UK CPI, ahead of FOMC minutes
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.4200 after the UK CPI beat estimates with 1.5% YoY in April. The cable jumped to three-month highs of 1.4220 on Tuesday, as broad US dollar weakness joined upbeat UK jobs report and BOE comments. FOMC minutes next in focus.
Bitcoin price plummets below $40,000 while Ethereum price loses $3,000 as support
Bitcoin price slips below $40,000 as it dropped roughly 40% from its all-time high at $64,895. This nosedive has pushed BTC below the 200-day SMA at $39,818, which is a bearish sign from a macro perspective.
Gold poised to test $1900 amid a bull pennant, focus on FOMC minutes
Gold price consolidates in a tight range before the next push higher towards $1900. Investors await the FOMC minutes, as gold hovers near multi-month tops. A potential bull pennant on the 4H chart keeps buyers hopeful.
April FOMC Minutes Preview: Can there be one monetary policy for inflation and jobs?
The Federal Reserve has two official responsibilities, full employment and price stability. Neither was headed in the right direction in April. Nonfarm Payrolls added just 266,000 jobs last month despite widespread expectations for a million or more and 770,000 new hires in March.