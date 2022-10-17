- The dollar extends losses on Monday and returns below parity.
- The brighter market sentiment is weighing on the safe-haven USD.
- USD/CHF: Below 0.9876 downside pressure will increase – Credit Suisse.
The US dollar is giving away on Monday most of the ground gained last week. The pair has depreciated more than 1% from Friday's highs at 1.0065, to reach session lows below 1.0000 at the time of writing.
The greenback loses ground as risk appetite returns
News reports confirming that the UK Finance Minister, Jeremy Hunt, will reverse most of the mini-Budget tax cuts plan announced in September have boosted investors’ optimism on Monday.
Most of the world’s major stock indexes posted significant advances on Monday. In the US, the Dow Jones advances 1.81%, with the S&P Index 2,74% up and the Nasdaq rallying 3,5%, which has weighed on US Treasury bond yields, pulling the safe-haven USD lower across the board.
In the long run, however, the current risk rally is likely to be short-lived. The market is widely expecting the US Federal Reserve to hike rates by r 75 basis points again in November, while global economic prospects remain fragile on the back of geopolitical tensions, higher energy prices, and increasing COVID cases in China. This scenario is highly likely to strengthen the US dollar in the longer term.
USD/CHF: Breach of 0.9876 will increase downward pressure – Credit Suisse
On the downside, FX analysts at Credit Suisse point out to a key support area at 0.9876: “USD/CHF’s surge was capped at the major resistance at the trendline from 2016 at 1.0075. This strong reversal lower paired with daily RSI holding a bearish divergence continues to strengthen the case for a near-term weakness (…) “Immediate support is seen at the recent low and the 13-day exponential average at 0.9929/13, though only a close below 0.9876 would raise more serious thoughts of the near-term risk shifting lower again.”
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9956
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0096
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.96
|Today daily open
|1.0052
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9859
|Daily SMA50
|0.972
|Daily SMA100
|0.97
|Daily SMA200
|0.9551
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0066
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9965
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0074
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9916
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9966
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.948
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0028
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0004
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9989
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9926
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9888
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.009
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0129
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0192
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
