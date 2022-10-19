The US dollar regains lost ground and returns above parity.

Fed tightening hopes, and higher US yields are underpinning the USD.

USD/CHF is at a key resistance area of 1.0065/75.

The US dollar is going through a solid recovery against the Swiss franc on Wednesday. The pair has retraced all the ground lost on the previous two days and is testing levels above parity after having reached session highs at 1.0065.

USD, boosted by a sourer market mood and Fed tightening hopes

The positive market mood seen over the past two days waned on Wednesday, which has increased US dollar demand, on the back of its safe-haven status. European stock markets closed with moderate losses, while in the US, the Dow Jones dips 0.5%, the S&P Index trades 0.8% lower and the Nasdaq drops about 1%.

US Treasury bonds have also pushed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark 10-year yield trading above 4%. Market hopes of another aggressive rate hike by the Federal Reserve after November’s meeting have buoyed US yields, dragging the USD up with them.

USD/CHF reaches a key resistance area at 1.0065/75

The pair has reached an important resistance area at 1.0065/75 (October 13, 14 highs) which, so far remains capping upside attempts. Confirmation above that level would set the pair at three-year highs, aiming for May 20, 2019, high at 1.0120 ahead of April 25, 2019, high at 1.0225.

On the downside, initial support lies at 0.9920 (Oct .18 low and the 100-period SMA in the four-hour chart) below here 0.9780 (Oct. 4 and 6 lows) and 0.9740 (Sept. 30 low).

Technical levels to watch