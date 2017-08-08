USD/CHF upside interest reignited above 0.9814 – Commerzbank

USD/CHF upside interest reignited above 0.9814 – CommerzbankBy Pablo Piovano
In view of Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank, USD/CHF needs to close above 0.9814 in order to resume the upside interest.
Key Quotes
“USD/CHF’s bounce from the .9444 2016 low remains in force. Last week’s sideways move is regarded as a bullish consolidation: Resistance directly above here lies the .9770 mid June high but in order to reignite upside interest we suspect that the market will need to close above the .9814 end of March low and overcome the 55 week ma at .9889 (the weekly Elliott wave counts are suggesting that the rally will fail here). Near term dips should now find the 55 day ma at .9656 offers initial support”.
“Below .9444 targets the .9072 May 2015 low”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.