USD/CHF: Upside bias while above the 0.9147 uptrend – Commerzbank

USD/CHF is holding the 55-day ma at 0.9135 and uptrend at 0.9147 as was last seen trading at 0.9152, down -0.2% on the day. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, maintains an upside bias while the pair trades above the aforementioned levels.

Key quotes

“USD/CHF tested and again held over the 55-day ma at 0.9135 and the short-term uptrend at 0.9147 and while above here we will maintain an upside bias (this continues to indicate that it is likely to hold).”

“We are allowing for a rally to the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the March peak at 0.9342 and possibly the seven-month downtrend at 0.9412, but we would expect the market to fail here.”

“Only a slide below 0.9048 (10th September low) will trigger a slide back to the 0.8998 recent low.”