USD/CHF up little around 0.9725-30 region amid upbeat market mood

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CHF attracts some dip-buying ahead of 0.9700 mark and turns positive for the day.
  • The prevalent risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven CHF and remained supportive.
  • A subdued USD action failed to impress bulls and kept a lid on any meaningful move up.

The USD/CHF pair edged higher during the early European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 0.9725-30 region.

The pair managed to reverse an early dip to the 0.9700 neighbourhood and turned positive for the day, albeit lacked any strong follow-through. The pair remained well within a broader trading range held over the past two weeks or so, awaiting fresh catalyst before the next leg of a directional move.

The prevalent risk-on mood underpinned demand for the traditional safe-haven Swiss franc and was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the major. The global risk sentiment was being supported by optimism over the easing of lockdown restrictions and the re-opening of economies globally.

The pair bounced around 25 pips from daily lows, albeit a subdued US dollar price action kept a lid on any further gains. The greenback struggled to gain any meaningful traction and largely shrugged off the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's optimistic comments about the US economy over the weekend.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained breakthrough the recent trading range before positioning for any meaningful intraday directional move amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9726
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 0.9715
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9713
Daily SMA50 0.967
Daily SMA100 0.9687
Daily SMA200 0.9787
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9745
Previous Daily Low 0.9698
Previous Weekly High 0.9755
Previous Weekly Low 0.9665
Previous Monthly High 0.9803
Previous Monthly Low 0.9595
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9716
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9727
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9694
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9673
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9647
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.974
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9766
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9787

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

Gold hits highest since 2012 above $1,760

Gold hits highest since 2012 above $1,760

Gold has hit a new 7.5-year high above $1,760 as central banks extend their bond-buying schemes and speculation about negative rates. Speculation remains elevated.

Gold News

EUR/USD trades above 1.08 amid Powell's stark warnings

EUR/USD trades above 1.08 amid Powell's stark warnings

EUR/USD is trading above 1.08, in range. Fed Chair Powell warned of a long recovery and unemployment above 25% in the US. The ECB is ready to do more. Sino-American tensions are mounting around Huawei and coronavirus.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles with 1.21 amid Brexit, BOE concerns

GBP/USD struggles with 1.21 amid Brexit, BOE concerns

GBP/USD is trading around 1.21, consolidating its losses. Fraught post-Brexit negotiations and speculation that the BOE could set negative interest rates is weighing on the pound.

GBP/USD News

Ethereum bids to lead the way to the moon

Ethereum bids to lead the way to the moon

Ethereum takes over from Bitcoin and bets on increasing its market share beyond 10%. Bitcoin runs out of strength to face a scenario of multiple technical resistances. Ripple is still weak but could surprise on the upside in the next few days.

Read more

WTI rallies 5% to fresh monthly tops above $31, focus on expiry play

WTI rallies 5% to fresh monthly tops above $31, focus on expiry play

Heading into the expiry week, WTI (June futures on Nymex) bulls show little sign of nervousness when compared to the May contract expiry carnage.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures