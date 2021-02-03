USD/CHF trades within a touching distance of 0.9000

- USD/CHF is edging higher toward 0.9000 on Wednesday.
- SNB officials reaffirm loose policy stance will remain intact.
- US Dollar Index is edging slightly higher ahead of US data.
The USD/CAD pair posted strong gains on Monday and fluctuated in a relatively tight range on Tuesday. With the Swiss National Bank (SNB) reiterating its commitment to keep the monetary policy loose, the pair started to edge higher on Wednesday and was last seen gaining 0.28% on the day at 0.8995.
Focus shifts to US data
Earlier in the week, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said that foreign exchange interventions are critical for the Swiss economy and added that they don't see any alternatives to negative interest rates in the current environment.
On a similar sentiment, SNB policymaker Andrea Maechler argued that benefits of negative rates outweigh the disadvantages and noted that the CHF's strength would put the Swiss economy in a much worse position if not for negative rates.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is inching higher ahead of key macroeconomic data releases from the US and helping the pair close in on 0.9000. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.1% on the day at 91.28.
The ADP Employment Change and the ISM Services PMI data will be featured in the US economic docket later in the session. Additionally, several FOMC policymakers are scheduled to deliver speeches.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8993
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|0.8979
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8884
|Daily SMA50
|0.8896
|Daily SMA100
|0.9017
|Daily SMA200
|0.9201
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8995
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8947
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8919
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8848
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8926
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8758
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8977
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8966
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8952
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8925
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8904
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9022
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9049
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 amid dollar strength
EUR/USD is pressured toward 1.20 as the dollar gains ground on hopes for significant US stimulus. Treasury yields are on the rise. The euro is not receiving a boost from upbeat inflation figures.
DOGE’s future is defined by two crucial price levels
Dogecoin price had a 1,100% pump on January 28 thanks to a Reddit group called WallStreetBets. Although the digital asset plummeted from $0.087 down to $0.03, it is still up 300%. DOGE is trading between two critical levels that will determine its future.
GME settles below $100, sheds 5.50% in post-market trading
GME shares collapsed below $80 but rally to over $140. Robinhood raises limit on purchases to 100 shares. Mark Cuban on CNBC discusses Gamestop.
XAG/USD sees a dead cat bounce as technical setup favors bears
GameStop sell-off led bounce in XAG/USD fizzles above the $27 mark. Silver looks south again amid bearish crossover and likely bear flag on 1H chart. XAG bears target 200-HMA as RSI stays below the midline.
US Dollar Index struggles for direction near 91.00 ahead of data
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), comes under some selling pressure around the 91.00 neighbourhood.