USD/CHF trades within a touching distance of 0.9000

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CHF is edging higher toward 0.9000 on Wednesday.
  • SNB officials reaffirm loose policy stance will remain intact.
  • US Dollar Index is edging slightly higher ahead of US data.

The USD/CAD pair posted strong gains on Monday and fluctuated in a relatively tight range on Tuesday. With the Swiss National Bank (SNB) reiterating its commitment to keep the monetary policy loose, the pair started to edge higher on Wednesday and was last seen gaining 0.28% on the day at 0.8995.

Focus shifts to US data

Earlier in the week, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said that foreign exchange interventions are critical for the Swiss economy and added that they don't see any alternatives to negative interest rates in the current environment.

On a similar sentiment, SNB policymaker Andrea Maechler argued that benefits of negative rates outweigh the disadvantages and noted that the CHF's strength would put the Swiss economy in a much worse position if not for negative rates

In the meantime, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is inching higher ahead of key macroeconomic data releases from the US and helping the pair close in on 0.9000. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.1% on the day at 91.28.

The ADP Employment Change and the ISM Services PMI data will be featured in the US economic docket later in the session. Additionally, several FOMC policymakers are scheduled to deliver speeches.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.8993
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 0.8979
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8884
Daily SMA50 0.8896
Daily SMA100 0.9017
Daily SMA200 0.9201
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8995
Previous Daily Low 0.8947
Previous Weekly High 0.8919
Previous Weekly Low 0.8848
Previous Monthly High 0.8926
Previous Monthly Low 0.8758
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8977
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8966
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8952
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8925
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8904
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9022
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9049

 

 

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 amid dollar strength

EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 amid dollar strength

EUR/USD is pressured toward 1.20 as the dollar gains ground on hopes for significant US stimulus. Treasury yields are on the rise. The euro is not receiving a boost from upbeat inflation figures.

EUR/USD News

DOGE’s future is defined by two crucial price levels

DOGE’s future is defined by two crucial price levels

Dogecoin price had a 1,100% pump on January 28 thanks to a Reddit group called WallStreetBets. Although the digital asset plummeted from $0.087 down to $0.03, it is still up 300%. DOGE is trading between two critical levels that will determine its future.

Read more

GME settles below $100, sheds 5.50% in post-market trading

GME settles below $100, sheds 5.50% in post-market trading

GME shares collapsed below $80 but rally to over $140. Robinhood raises limit on purchases to 100 shares. Mark Cuban on CNBC discusses Gamestop.

Read more

XAG/USD sees a dead cat bounce as technical setup favors bears

XAG/USD sees a dead cat bounce as technical setup favors bears

GameStop sell-off led bounce in XAG/USD fizzles above the $27 mark. Silver looks south again amid bearish crossover and likely bear flag on 1H chart. XAG bears target 200-HMA as RSI stays below the midline.

Read more

US Dollar Index struggles for direction near 91.00 ahead of data

US Dollar Index struggles for direction near 91.00 ahead of data

The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), comes under some selling pressure around the 91.00 neighbourhood.

US Dollar Index News

