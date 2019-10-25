USD/CHF trades with modest losses, but holds above 0.9900 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The prevalent cautions mood underpinned CHF’s safe-haven demand.
  • The USD remained on the defensive amid firming Fed rate cut expectations.
  • The downside remained limited amid a modest uptick in the US bond yields.

The USD/CHF pair edged lower on Friday and eroded a major part of the previous session positive move, albeit managed to find some support ahead of the 0.9900 handle.
 
Having climbed to over one-week tops, around the 0.9930 region, the pair witnessed a modest pullback and for now, seems to have snapped four consecutive days of winning streak. Reviving safe-haven demand, amid a softer mood around equity markets, underpinned the Swiss Franc and was seen as one of the key factors exerting some downward pressure on the major.

Weighed down by reviving safe-haven demand

Against the backdrop of growing concerns about slowing global economic growth, risk of an early snap election in the UK weighed on investors' sentiment. Meanwhile, the US Dollar remained on the defensive amid firming expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates again in October further collaborated to the pair's mildly weaker tone through the early European session.
 
However, a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields extended some support to the Greenback and helped limit any deeper losses for the major, at least for the time being. In absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, the broader market risk sentiment and the USD price dynamics might continue to act as key determinants of the pair's momentum on Friday.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9915
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 0.9919
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9935
Daily SMA50 0.9897
Daily SMA100 0.9874
Daily SMA200 0.9956
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.993
Previous Daily Low 0.9891
Previous Weekly High 0.9997
Previous Weekly Low 0.9837
Previous Monthly High 0.9988
Previous Monthly Low 0.9797
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9915
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9906
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9897
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9874
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9858
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9936
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9952
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9975

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD ticks higher to 1.1115

EUR/USD ticks higher to 1.1115

The headline German IFO Business Climate Index came in at 94.6 in October, same as recorded in the previous month but was slightly better than consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 94.5.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD on the defensive, below mid-1.2800s amid UK election uncertainty

GBP/USD on the defensive, below mid-1.2800s amid UK election uncertainty

The GBP/USD pair remained depressed through the early European session on Friday and was seen struggling near daily lows, around the 1.2825-35 region amid risk of a snap election in the UK.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bulls challenge the top end of one-week old trading range

USD/JPY: Bulls challenge the top end of one-week old trading range

The USD/JPY pair extended its subdued trading action on Friday and remained well within a narrow trading band held over the past one week or so. 

USD/JPY News

Gold climbs to fresh two-week tops, above $1505 level

Gold climbs to fresh two-week tops, above $1505 level

Gold edged higher on the last trading day of the week and climbed to fresh two-week tops, around the $1507 region in the last hour. The precious metal gains some follow-through traction for the fourth straight session...

Gold News

German October Ifo Business Survey Preview: Indicators predict recession

German October Ifo Business Survey Preview: Indicators predict recession

The Business Climate Index is predicted to decrease to 94.5 in October from 94.6 in September. The Current Assessment Index will drop to 98.0 from 98.5.  The Expectations Index will rise to 91.0 from 90.8.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures