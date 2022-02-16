USD/CHF trades with modest gains, above mid-0.9200s ahead of US data/FOMC minutes

- Fading safe-haven demand weighed on the CHF and assisted USD/CHF to regain positive traction.
- Modest USD weakness held back bulls from placing aggressive bets and capped any further gains.
- Investors look forward to the US Retail Sales data for some impetus ahead of the FOMC minutes.
The USD/CHF pair traded with a mild positive bias heading into the North American session and was last seen hovering just a few pips below the daily high, around the 0.9250-0.9255 region.
The USD/CHF pair attracted fresh buying on Wednesday and inched back closer to the overnight swing high amid receding Russian-Ukraine tensions, which undermined the Swiss franc's safe-haven status. In fact, Russia announced on Tuesday that some of its troops positioned near the Ukraine border were returning to bases after the completion of exercises. This helped ease market concerns about a further escalation of the conflict between Russia and the West, which, in turn, boosted investors' confidence.
On the other hand, a softer tone around the US Treasury bond yields kept the US dollar on the defensive and failed to impress bullish traders or provide any additional boost to the USD/CHF pair. That said, growing acceptance that the Fed would tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace than anticipated might continue to act as a tailwind for the buck. This, in turn, supports prospects for the emergence of some USD dip-buying and a further near-term appreciating move for the USD/CHF pair.
Traders, however, might refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to wait for a fresh catalyst from the FOMC meeting minutes, due for release later during the US session. In the meantime, the US monthly Retail Sales figures, along with the US bond yields will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment might provide some impetus to the USD/CHF pair and allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9256
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.9255
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9227
|Daily SMA50
|0.9205
|Daily SMA100
|0.9217
|Daily SMA200
|0.9175
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9274
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9226
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9297
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9222
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9343
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9092
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9245
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9256
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.923
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9204
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9182
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9277
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9325
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
