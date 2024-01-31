USD/CHF trades higher around 0.8630 as Fed is expected to maintain current interest rate

- USD/CHF gains ground on positive sentiment ahead of Fed decision.
- Fed is expected to not adjust the current rate policy in its January meeting.
- Swiss Trade Balance reduced to 1,248 million in December from 3,833 million prior.
USD/CHF experiences upward movement for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, edging higher to near 0.8630 during the Asian session. This positive momentum is attributed to anticipation and support ahead of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) interest rate decision later in the day. Market participants seem to have priced in the expectation that the Fed will likely make no adjustments in January's meeting.
However, the CME’s FedWatch Tool is indicating a 43% probability of the Federal Reserve implementing the first rate cut in March. Furthermore, there is a 53% chance of a 25 basis points rate cut in May. These probabilities suggest that investors are positioning for potential changes in the Fed's monetary policy in the coming months, which could impact the USD/CHF pair.
On Tuesday, the US JOLTS Job Openings for December showed improvement, reaching 9.026 million compared to the previous figure of 8.925 million and surpassing the anticipated 8.7500 million. The US Housing Price Index (MoM) remained unchanged at 0.3% in November.
Investors are expected to closely watch the US ADP Employment Change data scheduled for release on Wednesday. This data is often considered a precursor to the more comprehensive US Nonfarm Payrolls report, set to be released later in the week.
The Federal Customs Administration of Switzerland released the monthly report for December's Imports, indicating a decrease to 17,551 million from the previous 20,454 million. Exports (MoM) also decreased to 18,798 million from the prior figure of 24,287 million, leading to a reduced Trade Balance of 1,248 million from 3,833 million.
Last week, SNB President Thomas Jordan expressed uncertainty about the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) stance on the persistent strength of the currency. Traders will be observing Wednesday's Real Retail Sales and the ZEW Survey to assess the overall health of the Swiss economy.
USD/CHF: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8632
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|0.8617
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8591
|Daily SMA50
|0.8637
|Daily SMA100
|0.8827
|Daily SMA200
|0.8853
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8643
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8608
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8728
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8607
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8821
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8333
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.863
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8621
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8602
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8587
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8566
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8637
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8658
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8673
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
