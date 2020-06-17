USD/CHF to move back lower towards 0.9425 – Credit Suisse

USD/CHF is now in a short-term consolidation phase,trading just above the 0.95 level, after the 13-day exponential average at 0.9539 capped the corrective pullback and analysts at Credit Suisse expect a move lower to face initial support at 0.9456.
Key quotes
“USD/CHF remains capped by the 13-day exponential average, currently at 0.9539, although the market has moved into a near-term consolidation phase for now.”
“We ideally look for weakness to extend further and see support initially at 0.9456, ahead of 0.9425/24, where we might see an attempt to hold at first. Removal of here would then expose the current June low at 0.9376, beneath which would see the recently completed ‘hammer’ candlestick negated and we would then expect to see another leg lower. Support is seen thereafter at 78.6% retracement of the March 2020 surge at 0.9337/21, where we also could see fresh buyers at first. Below here though could see the current low for the year at 0.9183 exposed.”
“Resistance moves to 0.9523, then 0.9547/53, which ideally holds to keep the immediate downside bias intact. A close above here would see a minor base established to suggest further corrective upside, which then would be ideally capped by 0.9650/51.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
