USD/CHF to continue rallying higher towards the 0.9274 June high – Commerzbank

USD/CHF reclaimed the 0.9200 mark on Monday and is set to reach the 0.9274 June high, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, reports.
Above 0.9274 will introduce scope for 0.9380
“USD/CHF’s aggressive rally higher has now eroded the 4-month downtrend and this clears the path to the 0.9274 June high.”
“Above 0.9274 lies the March 12 high at 0.9325, the early March high can be seen at 0.9375 and the 2019-2020 downtrend at 0.9380.”
“Dips should find interim support at the 55-day ma at 0.9116 and the 200-day ma at 0.9074. This guards the 4-month uptrend at 0.8998.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
