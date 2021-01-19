USD/CHF to confirm a deeper correction higher above resistance at 0.8918/26 – Credit Suisse

USD/CHF is pushing hard into the key 0.8918/26 highs, above which would trigger a small base to confirm further corrective strength, the Credit Suisse analyst team informs.
Key quotes
“USD/CHF has been pushing hard into the key 0.8918/26 highs over the past couple of days, further increasing the risk of a base and the corrective recovery phase that we have been calling for.
“A clear break above the December highs at 0.8918/26 would see a small intraday ‘head and shoulders’ base completed to open up further upside, with the next level at the 55-day average at 0.8947/64, then 0.9027/28, which is a cluster of medium term retracement levels. Its worth highlighting that the ‘measured base objective’ is at 0.9083, where we would look for a solid cap.”
“Longer-term, we look for the core bear trend to take over again post a deeper setback, in line with the very large top from 2020 that remains in place. Therefore, we see support initially at 0.8856/40, an immediate break below which would lessen the basing risk and open up 0.8723/21, then the recent low at 0.8758.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
