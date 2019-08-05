USD/CHF technical analysis: Swiss franc soars as the trade war worry investors

  • Trade war tensions keep the demand for the Swiss franc high, sending USD/CHF down. 
  • The levels to beat for bears are at 0.9725 and 0.9695, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
USD/CHF is under intense selling pressure below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). Investors are buying the Swiss franc as safe-haven as US stock indices are sharply down. In fact, the US-China trade war is sending a wave of panic across financial markets.
 

USD/CHF 4-hour chart

 
 
USD/CHF is falling below its main SMAs, suggesting strong bearish momentum in the medium term. The bears will most likely try to break below 0.9725 to reach 0.9695, 0.9675 and 0.9658 on the way down, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

USD/CHF 30-minute chart

 
 
USD/CHF is trading in a bear trend below its main SMAs. Immediate resistances are near 0.9755 0.9770 0.9790 0.9815, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9737
Today Daily Change -0.0084
Today Daily Change % -0.86
Today daily open 0.9821
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9879
Daily SMA50 0.9896
Daily SMA100 0.9984
Daily SMA200 0.9977
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9909
Previous Daily Low 0.9814
Previous Weekly High 0.9976
Previous Weekly Low 0.9814
Previous Monthly High 0.9952
Previous Monthly Low 0.978
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.985
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9873
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9787
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9753
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9692
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9882
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9943
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9977

 

 

