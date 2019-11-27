USD/CHF Technical Analysis: Stage seems set for a move towards 1.0025-30 supply zone

- The USD/CHF pair moves closer to the parity mark on upbeat US macro data.
- The set-up favours bullish traders and support prospects for additional gains.
The USD/CHF pair climbed to fresh six-week tops in reaction to mostly upbeat US macro releases, with bulls now looking to reclaim and extend the momentum further beyond the parity mark.
The pair last week broke through a descending trend-line resistance, which along with another ascending trend-line constituted towards the formation of a symmetrical triangle on the daily chart.
This coupled with the fact that the pair has finally managed to find acceptance above the very important 200-day SMA might have already shifted the near-term bias in favour of bullish traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have been gaining positive traction and are still far from being in the oversold conditions, further reinforcing the near-term constructive outlook.
Hence, a sustained strength above the 1.00 handle might prompt some technical buying and accelerate the positive move further towards October monthly swing highs resistance near the 1.0025-30 region.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback now seems to find some support near the triangle resistance breakpoint, around the 0.9960-50 region, also nearing a technically significant moving average (200-DMA).
USD/CHF daily chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9987
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|0.997
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9918
|Daily SMA50
|0.9926
|Daily SMA100
|0.9884
|Daily SMA200
|0.9948
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9987
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9954
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9981
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9868
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0028
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9837
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9974
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9967
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9954
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9937
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9921
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9987
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0004
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.002
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pierces 1.1000 on upbeat US data
Better-than-anticipated US Durable Goods Orders and an upward revision to Q3 GDP are lifting the greenback just modestly. EUR/USD battling at fresh two-week lows.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.29 amid election speculation
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.29 as tension mounts toward YouGov's MRP poll due later in the day. US data is awaited as well.
USD/JPY: waiting for US data at weekly highs
The US will release the second estimate of Q3 Gross Domestic Product, foreseen at 1.9%. USD/JPY bullish as long as above 108.85, a critical Fibonacci support level.
Gold: Metal drops to session lows near $1455/oz, post-US GDP
Gold is nearing the 1445 support level while trading below the 50 and 100 SMAs on the daily chart. A break below the 1445 swing low could drive the market to the next main support located near the 1400 handle.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: XRP can be the green light among the massive red ones
The crypto market seems determined to be able to offer excellent price levels to buy on Black Friday. At mid-morning of the European session...