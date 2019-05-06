USD/CHF technical analysis: Sellers aim for 50% Fibo after breaking 200-day SMA, 8-month old trend-line

Anil Panchal
  • The quote holds weakness after important supports break.
  • Oversold RSI may question sellers around 50% Fibonacci retracement.

Having breached 200-day SMA and an upward sloping trend-line since late-September 2018, USD/CHF is now trading near 0.9920 ahead of the European open on Wednesday.

The pair can now take rest on 50% Fibonacci retracement of September 2018 to April 2019 upside at 0.9890. However, oversold levels of 14-day relative strength index (RSI) could limit the quote’s further declines.

If not, then 0.9850 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement around 0.9805 could mark the comeback.

Meanwhile, the support-turned-resistance of 0.9945 is near to 200-day simple moving average (SMA) level of 0.9965 that may restrict the pair’s immediate upside.

Should prices rise beyond 0.9965, May month low of 1.0000 and 1.0050 can entertain buyers.

USD/CHF daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9922
Today Daily Change 2 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 0.992
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0069
Daily SMA50 1.0081
Daily SMA100 1.0039
Daily SMA200 0.996
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9956
Previous Daily Low 0.9902
Previous Weekly High 1.0099
Previous Weekly Low 1
Previous Monthly High 1.0227
Previous Monthly Low 1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9923
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9936
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9896
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9872
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9841
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.995
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9981
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0005

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

