USD/CHF Technical Analysis: Retreats from weekly tops, still comfortable above 0.9700 mark

- USD/CHF snaps two consecutive days of winning streak on Thursday.
- The overnight move beyond 200-hour SMA still favours bullish traders.
- Mixed technical indicators on hourly/daily charts warrant some caution.
The USD/CHF pair failed to capitalize on the previous session's goodish intraday positive move of around 75 pips and came under some fresh selling pressure on Thursday.
The pair dropped to the 0.9700 neighbourhood during the early North-American session and for now, seems to have snapped two consecutive days of winning streak.
Given the overnight sustained move beyond 200-hour SMA for the first time since December 24, the near-term technical set-up seems tilted in favour of bullish traders.
This coupled with the fact that oscillators on the 4-hourly chart have managed to hold with a mild bullish bias further add credence to the near-term constructive outlook.
Conversely, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their negative tone and again started gaining bearish momentum on the 1-hourly chart, warranting some caution.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond the 0.9760 region before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move for the major.
USD/CHF 1-hourly chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9722
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|0.9731
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9766
|Daily SMA50
|0.9855
|Daily SMA100
|0.9881
|Daily SMA200
|0.992
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9741
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9665
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9757
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9646
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0009
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9646
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9712
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9694
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9683
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9636
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9607
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9759
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9788
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9835
