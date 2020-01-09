USD/CHF Technical Analysis: Retreats from weekly tops, still comfortable above 0.9700 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CHF snaps two consecutive days of winning streak on Thursday.
  • The overnight move beyond 200-hour SMA still favours bullish traders.
  • Mixed technical indicators on hourly/daily charts warrant some caution.

The USD/CHF pair failed to capitalize on the previous session's goodish intraday positive move of around 75 pips and came under some fresh selling pressure on Thursday.

The pair dropped to the 0.9700 neighbourhood during the early North-American session and for now, seems to have snapped two consecutive days of winning streak.

Given the overnight sustained move beyond 200-hour SMA for the first time since December 24, the near-term technical set-up seems tilted in favour of bullish traders.

This coupled with the fact that oscillators on the 4-hourly chart have managed to hold with a mild bullish bias further add credence to the near-term constructive outlook.

Conversely, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their negative tone and again started gaining bearish momentum on the 1-hourly chart, warranting some caution.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond the 0.9760 region before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move for the major.

USD/CHF 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9722
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 0.9731
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9766
Daily SMA50 0.9855
Daily SMA100 0.9881
Daily SMA200 0.992
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9741
Previous Daily Low 0.9665
Previous Weekly High 0.9757
Previous Weekly Low 0.9646
Previous Monthly High 1.0009
Previous Monthly Low 0.9646
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9712
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9694
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9683
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9636
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9607
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9759
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9788
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9835

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD crashes toward 1.30 after Carney's dovish speech

GBP/USD crashes toward 1.30 after Carney's dovish speech

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.30, the lowest in 2020. The BOE's Carney said that weakness could trigger a prompt response by the bank, hinting at rate cuts. Brexit uncertainty is also weighing on the pound.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD battles 1.11 amid USD strength, upbeat German Industrial data

EUR/USD battles 1.11 amid USD strength, upbeat German Industrial data

EUR/USD is trading around 1.11 after German industrial output beat expectations with 1.1% in November. The market mood is upbeat amid the Mid-East calm and the greenback is gaining ground.

EUR/USD News

Cryptos: Slow-motion uptrend but fast in emotions

Cryptos: Slow-motion uptrend but fast in emotions

Ethereum is playing on the edge as it projects a good year. The market is in fear mode despite the distance from the 2018 lows. 2020 could be the year of the Ethereum outperforming Bitcoin.

Read more

WTI struggles for direction around $60.00

WTI struggles for direction around $60.00

Prices of the barrel of West Texas Intermediate remains under pressure and are gyrating around the key $60.00 mark on Thursday.

Oil News

USD/JPY struggles to stretch the recovery above 109.25/30

USD/JPY struggles to stretch the recovery above 109.25/30

USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains from Wednesday while trading near 109.20 in Thursday's Asian session. The pair struggles to extend the upside as the US Treasury yields drop back in the red zone. 

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures