USD/CHF technical analysis: Rebounds from ascending trend-channel support near 0.9900 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The pair stalls its recent pullback from multi-month tops set earlier this month.
  • Technical set-up turns neutral ahead of the crucial US-China trade negotiations.

The USD/CHF pair extended its recent pullback from over four-month tops and dropped to the 0.9900 neighbourhood on Tuesday. Bulls, however, managed to defend a support marked by the lower end of a near two-month-old ascending trend-channel.
 
The pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session on Wednesday and held above the mentioned support. This is likely to act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders and help determine the pair's near-term trajectory.
 
Given the pair's inability to sustain above the parity mark and repeatedly failures near the 1.0025-30 supply zone, the price action now seems to suggest that the near-term bullish run might have already run out of the steam and support prospects for further downside.
 
However, technical indicators on hourly/daily charts have struggled to gain any meaningful traction and failed to support of any firm near-term direction, warranting some caution before placing any aggressive bets amid uncertainty surrounding the US-China trade talks.
 
Meanwhile, any attempted bounce from the trend-channel support is likely to confront some fresh supply near the very important 200-day SMA - around mid-0.9900s, above which the pair seems all set to aim back towards surpassing the key parity mark.
 
The momentum could further get extended even beyond the recent swing highs, around the 1.0025-30 region, towards challenging a resistance marked by the top end of the mentioned trend-channel - currently near the 1.0065-70 area.
 
On the flip side, sustained breakthrough the 0.9900 handle might now confirm a bearish breakdown and pave the way for an extension of the recent pullback towards testing the next major support near the 0.9860-55 horizontal zone.

USD/CHF daily chart

fxsoriginal

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9935
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 0.9932
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9931
Daily SMA50 0.9862
Daily SMA100 0.9884
Daily SMA200 0.9952
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9959
Previous Daily Low 0.9904
Previous Weekly High 1.0028
Previous Weekly Low 0.9904
Previous Monthly High 0.9988
Previous Monthly Low 0.9797
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9925
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9938
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9904
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9877
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9849
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9959
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9987
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0014

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

