USD/CHF technical analysis: Positive above multi-week old rising trend-line, 200-bar SMA

- USD/CHF clings to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement amid bearish MACD.
- The rising trend-line since mid-August, 200-bar SMA limits downside.
- The seven-day long falling trend-line restricts immediate advances.
Despite being mostly around 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of August-September upside, USD/CHF stays above key support-confluence as it trades near 0.9910 while heading into the European open on Monday.
While the bearish signal from 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicate pair’s declines to 0.9880/75 area, a rising trend-line since August 13 and 200-bar simple moving average (SMA) will restrict the pair’s further declines.
Should prices refrain from respecting 0.9875 rest-point, 0.9840 and 0.9800 can entertain sellers ahead of pleasing them with September 04 low nearing 0.9775/70.
Alternatively, pair’s run-up beyond a descending trend-line since September 19, at 0.9945, holds the keys to fresh advances targeting monthly top, close to 0.9985.
Trend: bullish
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.991
|Today Daily Change
|1 pip
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.9909
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9904
|Daily SMA50
|0.9851
|Daily SMA100
|0.9893
|Daily SMA200
|0.9949
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.995
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9897
|Previous Weekly High
|0.995
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9843
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9976
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9917
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.993
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9887
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9866
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9834
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.994
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9972
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9993
