USD/CHF technical analysis: Positive above multi-week old rising trend-line, 200-bar SMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF clings to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement amid bearish MACD.
  • The rising trend-line since mid-August, 200-bar SMA limits downside.
  • The seven-day long falling trend-line restricts immediate advances.

Despite being mostly around 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of August-September upside, USD/CHF stays above key support-confluence as it trades near 0.9910 while heading into the European open on Monday.

While the bearish signal from 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicate pair’s declines to 0.9880/75 area, a rising trend-line since August 13 and 200-bar simple moving average (SMA) will restrict the pair’s further declines.

Should prices refrain from respecting 0.9875 rest-point, 0.9840 and 0.9800 can entertain sellers ahead of pleasing them with September 04 low nearing 0.9775/70.

Alternatively, pair’s run-up beyond a descending trend-line since September 19, at 0.9945, holds the keys to fresh advances targeting monthly top, close to 0.9985.

USD/CHF 4-hour chart

Trend: bullish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.991
Today Daily Change 1 pip
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 0.9909
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9904
Daily SMA50 0.9851
Daily SMA100 0.9893
Daily SMA200 0.9949
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.995
Previous Daily Low 0.9897
Previous Weekly High 0.995
Previous Weekly Low 0.9843
Previous Monthly High 0.9976
Previous Monthly Low 0.9659
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9917
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.993
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9887
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9866
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9834
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.994
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9972
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9993

 

 

EUR/USD eyes third straight monthly loss, focus on German CPI

EUR/USD is on track to report the third consecutive monthly loss. The pair may print fresh 2.5-year lows on a dismal German labor market and inflation data. Italian bond yields may spike, adding to bearish pressures around the EUR.

GBP/USD on the back foot, focus on UK politics, GDP

With the increasing odds of no-deal Brexit, the GBP/USD pair remains on the back foot near three-week lows below 1.2300 ahead of the London open. Markets eye fresh UK political developments and Q2 final GDP release.

USD/JPY rejected at 108.00 after a breakout on the weekly chart

USD/JPY is currently trading largely unchanged on the day at 107.93, having faced rejection at 108.00 in Asia. The psychological resistance proved a tough nut to crack despite the uptick in the futures on the S&P 500. 

Gold: Eyes biggest monthly loss since August 2018

Gold is on track to report its biggest monthly loss since August 2018. The yellow metal is on the defensive with the daily chart reporting a bearish setup. That is the biggest monthly loss since August 2018. Back then, the yellow metal had dropped by 1.82%.

Forces of Movement at the Start of Q4 19

The world's largest economy appears to have grown by about 2% in Q3 at an annualized pace, the same as in Q2, and in line with what many Fed officials understand to be trend growth.

