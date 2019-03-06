USD/CHF technical analysis: Oversold RSI can trigger another bounce off 6-week old support-line

- Oversold levels of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) highlight the importance of near-term support-line.
- 100 and 200-HMAs seem crucial upside resistances.
Although failures to cross 100 and 200 HMAs drag the USD/CHF pair to the lowest in two months, oversold RSI may play its role to respect near-term support-line as the quote ticks near 0.9990 during early Monday.
In doing so, a downward slanting trend-line since April 19 can offer immediate support to the pair near 0.9980, a break of which can recall early April month lows near 0.9955 and 0.9930 back to the chart.
Given the pair’s extended south-run beneath 0.9930, late-March bottom around 0.9910 and 0.9900 round-figure could lure sellers.
Alternatively, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March – April upside, at 1.0025 acts as immediate resistance ahead of fueling the quote to 50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0065.
However, 100-hour moving average (HMA) at 1.0075 and 1.0130 figure comprising 200-HMA might question buyers past-1.0065.
USD/CHF 4-Hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9994
|Today Daily Change
|-6 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0095
|Daily SMA50
|1.0081
|Daily SMA100
|1.0038
|Daily SMA200
|0.9959
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0084
|Previous Daily Low
|1
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0099
|Previous Weekly Low
|1
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0227
|Previous Monthly Low
|1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0032
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0052
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9972
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9944
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9888
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0056
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0112
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.014
