USD/CHF technical analysis: Manages to hold above 0.9800 handle, at least for now

The USD/CHF pair trimmed a part of its early strong gains and has now retreated over 20-pips from daily tops, albeit has still managed to hold comfortably above the 0.9800 round figure mark.
 
The mentioned handle is closely followed by a support near the 0.9780-75 region, marking the lower end of an ascending channel, extending from multi-month lows touched on August 13th.
 
With technical indicators holding in the bearish territory and losing positive momentum on the daily chart, break through the channel support should pave the way for a further corrective slide.
 
Below the mentioned support, the pair seems all set to extend this week's retracement slide from one-month tops and aim back towards challenging the 0.9710-0.9700 intermediate support.
 
The downfall could further get extended towards multi-month lows support – around the 0.9660 region – touched on August 13 – amid the prevailing selling bias around the US Dollar.
 
On the flip side, immediate resistance is now pegged near the 0.9850-60 region, above which bulls are likely to aim towards reclaiming the 0.9900 handle en-route the channel resistance.

USD/CHF 4-hourly chart

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9829
Today Daily Change 0.0021
Today Daily Change % 0.21
Today daily open 0.9808
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9799
Daily SMA50 0.9834
Daily SMA100 0.9939
Daily SMA200 0.9951
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9885
Previous Daily Low 0.9797
Previous Weekly High 0.9919
Previous Weekly Low 0.9714
Previous Monthly High 0.9976
Previous Monthly Low 0.9659
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9831
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9851
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9775
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9742
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9687
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9863
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9918
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9951

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

