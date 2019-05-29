USD/CHF technical analysis: Losing some of its bullishness below 1.0085 resistance

By Flavio Tosti

USD/CHF daily chart

USD/CHF is trading back above its 100 and 200 simple moving averages (SMAs). 

USD/CHF 4-hour chart

USD/CHF is trading below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the near term.

USD/CHF 30-minute chart

USD/CHF attempted to reach the Tuesday high near 1.0100 but found resistance at 1.0085. A breakout above 1.0100 resistance can lead to a move up to 1.0120 level. On the flip side if bears push the market below 1.0060 USD/CHF can start declining towards 1.0030 and potentially to 1.0010 level.

Additional key levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 1.0069
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.0078
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0114
Daily SMA50 1.0073
Daily SMA100 1.003
Daily SMA200 0.9956
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0099
Previous Daily Low 1.0033
Previous Weekly High 1.0122
Previous Weekly Low 1.0008
Previous Monthly High 1.0238
Previous Monthly Low 0.9932
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0074
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0058
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0041
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0004
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9974
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0107
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0137
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0174

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD accelerates slumps, approaches multi-year low

EUR/USD accelerates slumps, approaches multi-year low

The dollar enjoys a stronger demand post-Wall Street's opening, as the run toward safety persists, trading at fresh daily lows close to the multi-year one set this May at 1.1106.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured by political uncertainty

GBP/USD pressured by political uncertainty

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, under pressure. UK political uncertainty intensifies as the leadership contest in the Conservative Party broadens. US-Sino tensions remain high.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY stays in range below 109.50, fails to capitalize on USD strength

USD/JPY stays in range below 109.50, fails to capitalize on USD strength

The USD/JPY pair failed to take advantage of the broad USD strength in the first half of the day on Wednesday as the dismal market mood allowed the JPY to stay strong against its major rivals.

USD/JPY News

It’s hard to see how a rate cut helps much in a trade war emergency

It’s hard to see how a rate cut helps much in a trade war emergency

We don’t know how to judge the inverted yield curve at the 3-month/10-year. Bloomberg reports “the yield gap between three-month and 10-year Treasuries -- often watched as an early signal of pending recession -- fell to a 2007 low of minus 13 basis points Wednesday.”

Read more

Gold prices supported in risk-off markets around 20 D EMA

Gold prices supported in risk-off markets around 20 D EMA

Gold prices have been holding in positive territory on Wednesday with stocks in decline as global economic data continues to fall in under par while a protracted standoff between China and the U.S. amplifies global growth concerns looking forward.

Gold News

