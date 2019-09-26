USD/CHF technical analysis: Intraday positive move faces rejection near 200-DMA

By Haresh Menghani
  • Some renewed USD selling bias kept a lid on the early uptick to one-week tops.
  • Technical set-up still supports prospects for some meaningful dip-buying interest.

The USD/CHF pair failed to capitalize on its early positive move to one-week tops and faced rejection near the very important 200-day SMA. Some renewed USD selling bias, triggered by a sharp pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, turned out to be one of the key factors behind the pair's intraday slide of around 40 pips.
 
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have been losing positive momentum rather quickly and hence, a follow-through weakness below the 0.9900 handle will set the stage for a move towards challenging the lower end of a short-term ascending trend-channel, extending from multi-month lows set on August 13.
 
However, oscillators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and still support prospects for some dip-buying interest near the trend-channel support, currently near the 0.9860 region. Only a sustained breakthrough the mentioned support might negate any near-term positive bias and set the stage for further intraday depreciating move.
 
On the flip side, mid-0.9900s (200-DMA) might continue to act as an immediate strong resistance, which if cleared might now be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and lift the pair further beyond the recent swing highs - around the 0.9985 region - towards challenging the trend-channel resistance just above the parity mark.

USD/CHF daily chart

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9918
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 0.9922
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.99
Daily SMA50 0.9847
Daily SMA100 0.9898
Daily SMA200 0.9949
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9926
Previous Daily Low 0.9847
Previous Weekly High 0.9984
Previous Weekly Low 0.9864
Previous Monthly High 0.9976
Previous Monthly Low 0.9659
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9896
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9877
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9871
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9819
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9792
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.995
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9977
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0029

 

 

