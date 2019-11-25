USD/CHF Technical Analysis: Immediate support trendline, 200-day SMA limit nearby declines

- USD/CHF pulls back from six week high.
- Falling trend line since early October, 200-day SMA keeps buyers hopeful.
- An upside beyond mid-October high could escalate pair’s run-up towards the previous month high.
USD/CHF fails to hold the recent trend line breakout while declining to 0.9970 during early Monday.
Even so, the quote stays beyond a multi-week-old falling support-line, at 0.9960, while also trading above 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 0.9948.
As a result, buyers can still wait for an upside break of 1.0000 mark before liquidating their longs. In that case, October month high around 1.0030 and late-May top near 1.0100 will be on their radars.
On the downside, pair’s declines below 200-day SMA level of 0.9948 will target 0.9900 round-figure whereas a confluence of 100-day SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of August-October upside, around 0.9987/83, could keep further declines limited.
If bears dominate below 0.9983, an upward sloping trend line since October 18, at 0.9875 will be the key as a break of which could recall the previous month low near 0.9835 to the charts.
USD/CHF daily chart
Trend: Pullback
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9966
|Today Daily Change
|-8 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|0.9974
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9915
|Daily SMA50
|0.9925
|Daily SMA100
|0.9884
|Daily SMA200
|0.9949
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9981
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9926
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9981
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9868
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0028
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9837
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.996
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9947
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.994
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9905
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9885
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9995
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0015
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.005
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bounces off 8-week-old rising trendline amid bearish MACD
EUR/USD takes the bids to 1.1025 during the Asian session on Monday. The pair recently recovered from an upward sloping trend line since Oct 01. As a result, buyers will target 50% Fib retracement of the previous month upside.
GBP/USD: Failed breakout vs impending golden cross
GBP/USD's daily chart is reporting conflicting technical signals. The failed breakout on GBP/USD's daily chart is painting a bearish picture. The daily chart also shows an impending golden cross, a bullish development.
USD/JPY holds the higher ground amid Asia risk-on
USD/JPY is off the highs but holds the higher ground near 108.80 region, as markets cheer the risk-on mood, in the wake of fresh US-China trade optimism and the Hong Kong election outcome.
Gold: Down for third straight day, 100-day EMA caps immediate upside
Gold prices slip beneath 100-day EMA while taking rounds to $1,461 during the initial trading session on Monday. The yellow metal's trading below 100-day and 21-day EMAs takes clues from 12-bar MACD that has been sending bearish signals recently.
Chart of the week in Analysis: AUD/JPY at a critical juncture
AUD/JPY is an eye-catcher for the start of this week. The market's risk-barometer is technically running out of juice on the downside. Upside targets include the 200-DMA and July highs. Trendline support is being respected at this juncture.