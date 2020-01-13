USD/CHF Technical Analysis: Heavy inside monthly rising trend-channel, 0.9700 in focus

- USD/CHF stays below the five-week-old falling trend line, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.
- Bearish MACD increases the odds of the pair’s declines.
- Channel’s resistance, 50% Fibonacci retracement will question buyers during the recovery.
USD/CHF registers modest changes while taking rounds to 0.9730 ahead of the European session on Monday. The pair recently reversed from a descending trend line since December 06 while also slipping beneath 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the declines from November 29 to December 31.
Even so, sellers are afraid of entry unless USD/CHF prices dip below the support line of the two-week-old rising trend channel, at 0.9705 now.
In doing so, 0.9660 and the year 2019 low near 0.9646 will be on the Bear’s radar.
If at all traders ignore bearish MACD, the broad resistance line, at 0.9750, will be the first one to challenge the buyers.
Following that, the channel’s resistance around 0.9780 and 50% Fibonacci retracement level close to 0.9835 could question the Bulls, failing to which will recall 0.9880 and 0.9900 to the charts.
USD/CHF four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9729
|Today Daily Change
|1
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.9728
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9754
|Daily SMA50
|0.985
|Daily SMA100
|0.988
|Daily SMA200
|0.9917
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9763
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9719
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9763
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9665
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0009
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9646
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9736
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9746
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9711
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9693
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9667
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9755
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9781
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9799
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Dollar under pressure due to weak US jobs data
EUR/USD challenges the former support-turned-resistance line at 1.1132. Friday's dismal US data is likely powering gains and may continue to drive the pair higher in Europe. The euro could also draw bids on US-China trade optimism.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.3050 ahead of UK data dump
GBP/USD trades weaker around 1.3040 ahead of key UK macro releases. The pair highlights the dovish tone from the BOE and the EU-Irish pessimism surrounding the Brexit while ignoring British forms’ positive outlook and USD weakness.
Forex Today: Antipodeans cheer trade deal optimism; GBP slips ahead of key UK data
The market mood in Monday’s Asian trading was buoyed by the renewed optimism over the US-China trade deal signing. The higher-yielding Antipodeans benefited the most amid upbeat risk tone while the pound was the biggest loser.
Gold: 14-day-old rising trendline questions latest weakness
Gold drops to $1556 during early Monday. In doing so, the yellow metal negates the previous day’s bounce off the near-term key support line. December-end top, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement offers strong support.
USD/JPY peeps above 100-week MA, Yen under pressure on trade headlines
USD/JPY is flashing green, possibly on the back of trade optimism. The bulls need a convincing move above the 100-week average hurdle.. The pair may have a tough time confirming a breakout, as markets may offer US dollars on disinflation concerns.