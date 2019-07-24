USD/CHF technical analysis: Greenback trying to find some footing near 0.9845 support level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CHF is finding some support near 0.9845 in the New York session.
  • The levels to beat for bulls are seen at 0.9861, 0.9871 and 0.9891, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.  

USD/CHF daily chart

USD/CHF is ranging below the main daily simple moving average (DSMA). The market is off the monthly lows but is currently lacking enough meaningful bullish momentum. 


USD/CHF 4-hour chart


 
USD/CHF is challenging the 0.9845 support and the 50 SMA. If broken the next support levels are seen at 0.9820 and 0.9783 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


USD/CHF 30-minute chart

 

USD/CHF is trading above 0.9845 support and the 100/200 SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Bulls could target 0.9861, 0.9871 and 0.9891 on the way up, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 


Additional key levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9846
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 0.9852
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9855
Daily SMA50 0.9926
Daily SMA100 0.9997
Daily SMA200 0.998
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.986
Previous Daily Low 0.9815
Previous Weekly High 0.9908
Previous Weekly Low 0.9806
Previous Monthly High 1.0017
Previous Monthly Low 0.9693
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9843
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9832
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9825
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9797
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.978
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.987
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9887
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9915

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

