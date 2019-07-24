USD/CHF technical analysis: Greenback trying to find some footing near 0.9845 support level

USD/CHF is finding some support near 0.9845 in the New York session.

The levels to beat for bulls are seen at 0.9861, 0.9871 and 0.9891, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

USD/CHF daily chart

USD/CHF is ranging below the main daily simple moving average (DSMA). The market is off the monthly lows but is currently lacking enough meaningful bullish momentum.



USD/CHF 4-hour chart





USD/CHF is challenging the 0.9845 support and the 50 SMA. If broken the next support levels are seen at 0.9820 and 0.9783 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



USD/CHF 30-minute chart

USD/CHF is trading above 0.9845 support and the 100/200 SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Bulls could target 0.9861, 0.9871 and 0.9891 on the way up, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



Additional key levels